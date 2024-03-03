The official inauguration of Türkiye's first-ever hosting of the 20th Deaflympics Winter Games took place on Saturday with grandeur and enthusiasm in Erzurum.

Featuring participation from 36 countries, including Türkiye, the games have drawn a total of 1004 individuals, comprising 596 athletes and 408 coaches.

Competitions across six disciplines – chess, alpine skiing, curling, snowboarding, futsal and cross-country skiing – are underway, with the medal battles set to culminate on March 12.

The formal opening ceremony, held at the Yenişehir 2000 Ice Skating Arena, commenced with a captivating performance by the Erzurum Metropolitan Municipality Mehteran Team, followed by the procession of athletes and coaches.

The program continued with a moment of silence and the rendition of the Turkish national anthem, accompanied by a video presentation capturing the ceremonial lighting of the Olympic flame in the city.

Addressing the gathering, Erzurum Governor Mustafa Çiftçi expressed immense pride in hosting such a prestigious global sports event.

He extended a warm invitation to all participants to immerse themselves in the city's rich culture, emphasizing Erzurum's deep understanding and appreciation of the language and culture of sports.

Family and Social Services Deputy Minister Zafer Tarıkdaroğlu highlighted Erzurum's prominence not only in Türkiye but also globally as a leading destination for winter sports and tourism.

In an address delivered in sign language, Adam Kosa, president of the International Committee of Sports for the Deaf (ICSD), hailed 2024 as a remarkable year, noting the record-breaking participation of 36 countries and nearly 600 athletes in the Winter Deaflympics.

Adam Kosa, president of the International Committee of Sports for the Deaf (ICSD), poses for a photo ahead of the 20th Deaflympics Winter Games, Erzurum, Türkiye, March 2, 2024. (AA Photo)

He underscored Türkiye's resurgence as a focal point for deaf sports, seven years after hosting the Summer Deaflympics in Samsun in 2017.

Speaking directly to the athletes, coaches, and sports leaders, Kosa emphasized the inclusive nature of sports, asserting that while they may face certain challenges, they are integral members of society.

He urged them to showcase the spirit of fair play and sportsmanship across various disciplines.

Erzurum Mayor Mehmet Sekmen expressed his firm belief in the power of sports to foster brotherhood, friendship and global harmony, affirming Erzurum's status as a significant tourism hub and a beacon for winter and summer sports.

Kerim Vural, president of the Turkish Deaf Sports Federation, reminded attendees of Türkiye's proud history of hosting major international events, expressing delight in hosting the 20th Winter Deaflympics in Erzurum.

The ceremony concluded with the raising of the ICSD flag to the organization's anthem, followed by a spectacular light show, the lighting of the torch, and a dazzling fireworks display.