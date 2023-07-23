Konyaaltı Municipality has opened its doors to an action-packed summer for young sports enthusiasts as the Summer Sports Schools kick off with a bang.

Aimed at children between the ages of 7 and 15, these sports schools provide an exciting opportunity for kids to indulge in their passion for sports while making the most of their summer break.

Led by expert trainers, the students are immersed in a range of disciplines, with the handball discipline seeing an overwhelming surge in participation, thanks to Konyaaltı Belediye Sports Club's triumphant European championship win.

The Summer Sports Schools, running throughout the summer, offer comprehensive training in four popular disciplines: Football, basketball, handball, and tennis.

With a focus on both skill development and fun, the young athletes get to explore and refine their talents under expert guidance.

The tennis discipline even offers adult training, ensuring everyone gets a chance to enjoy the benefits of the sports programs.

Mayor Semih Esen of Konyaaltı expressed his delight in providing such enriching opportunities for the children in the municipality.

He emphasized that these sports schools are a wonderful chance for kids to engage in healthy activities and develop a lifelong love for sports.

The positive feedback from the students and their families reaffirms the immense value of these programs in shaping young lives.

Mayor Esen pledged to continue supporting and expanding such initiatives to benefit the community's children.

Handball coach İsmail Çakmak, an integral part of the sports courses, shared his passion for instilling a love for sports in the young participants.

He highlighted the remarkable interest in the handball discipline, especially among girls, which has significantly surged after the Konyaaltı Belediye Sports Club women's handball team clinched the European Championship title.

Inspired by their older sisters' success in the national team, young athletes are eager to follow in their footsteps and shine like stars in the court.

One enthusiastic young participant, Beren Gözen, revealed her new found love for handball, having previously explored other sports.

To her, the sports courses are not just about education; they are a thrilling and joyful experience.

The young athletes even get the chance to observe their European champion sisters' matches, learning from their techniques and tactics.

Having role models to look up to encourages them to strive for excellence in the sport.

Beren expressed her gratitude to Mayor Semih Esen for offering them the invaluable opportunity to receive top-notch training in the sports schools.