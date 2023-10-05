Türkiye's archery reign has been a strategic masterpiece under the federation's president, Abdullah Topaloğlu.

With a visionary plan that has been meticulously cultivated over the years, Topaloğlu reaped the rewards at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, and the same blueprint continues to guide their efforts as they set their sights on the forthcoming 2024 Paris Olympics.

During an interview with Anadolu Agency (AA), Topaloğlu dissected the federation's archery achievements and laid out their ambitious aspirations.

Topaloğlu recounted that upon assuming office in 2013, his team initiated a program tailored for the 13-14 age group, a program from which remarkable talents like Mete Gazoz emerged.

Over the past decade, these budding archers have amassed an impressive collection of accolades, including world and European championships, Olympic quotas and even Olympic gold.

Emphasizing the value of steadfast, long-term commitment, Topaloğlu noted, "In 2016, we unveiled our strategic plan and remained unwavering in our commitment to it for five years. The fruits of our labor materialized at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Immediately afterward, we formulated our 2024 strategic plan, which continues to guide us toward the Paris Olympics. Within this framework, Mete Gazoz clinched the world championship title last August. The Classic Bow Men's National Team, comprised of Mete Gazoz, Ulaş Berkim Tümer and Muhammed Abdullah Yıldırmış, secured second place and secured a spot in the 2024 Paris Olympics."

Topaloğlu declared, "In 2024 Paris, we will chase both team and individual medals with our three male athletes."

"We have an upcoming European Championship and next year's World Cup competitions in Antalya. In Antalya, we also aim to secure an Olympic quota for our girls, which would put us in contention for medals in mixed-team events. Our colleagues are tirelessly working toward these objectives," he said.

Highlighting the involvement of Ulaş Berkim Tümer and Muhammed Abdullah Yıldırmış in their projects, Topaloğlu observed: "Their world runner-up status has certainly elevated their recognition. These athletes are products of the project we initiated in 2013. We have other young talents emerging from this project, and I firmly believe that our youth team will contribute even more to our successes."

Reflecting on the momentous achievement of Mete Gazoz's gold medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, Topaloğlu remarked: "Whether it is gold, silver or bronze, what truly matters is that our country is represented in the best possible way. Our female athletes are also making their mark; for instance, Dünya Yenihayat secured second place in the Junior World Championships. She will compete in both the junior and senior categories a year from now. We have many athletes like Dünya Yenihayat, starting at 15-16 years old. Once the national teams are selected, we also have a wealth of reserve athletes to draw upon."

Turning to the prospects of including the compound bow team in the Olympic program, Topaloğlu said, "There is ongoing preparation for this, and Türkiye is highly successful in the compound bow category. Countries like the United States, Denmark and the Netherlands are also strong contenders. The International Olympic Committee (IOC) is currently exploring this possibility, and it is highly likely that compound bow archery will be featured in the 2028 Olympics. This would be a significant advantage for us, as we have outstanding athletes in the compound bow category."

Commenting on the remarkable participation in the youth category of the competition held in Antalya to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the Republic of Türkiye, Topaloğlu stated: "One way to gauge interest in archery is through such events. In the championship in Antalya, over a thousand children participated. This number signifies a tremendous interest in archery at the grassroots level in Türkiye. As a federation, we have closely monitored these young talents and separated those who stand out into a special category. Educating them in archery without compromising their regular education is our duty, and we have made significant strides in this regard."

Topaloğlu also touched upon the selection of Yusuf Göktuğ Ergin as the world's best archery coach, stating: "Yusuf Göktuğ Ergin was a former national athlete who participated in the Olympics. After retiring from active competition, we invited him to join us. He underwent rigorous training to become a coach, and we entrusted him with this role. He has proven to be remarkably successful. He has been recognized as the world's best coach globally for the past three years, a title bestowed by the World Archery Federation. Additionally, Yusuf Ergin is now the chair of the International Archery Federation's coach committee."

President Abdullah Topaloğlu's strategic vision and dedication have propelled Turkish archery to new heights, and the future brims with promise as they set their sights on the 2024 Paris Olympics and beyond.

The stage is set for Türkiye to shine brightly in the archery world, symbolizing excellence and determination on the global sporting landscape.