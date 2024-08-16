Musa Tarakçı, a 45-year-old athlete from Trabzon, has overcome significant challenges to make a mark in Turkish athletics.

Born with retinitis pigmentosa – a condition also known as "night blindness" – Tarakçı has faced increasing visual impairment, reaching 90% blindness by 2017.

He was subsequently retired from his job due to his condition.

After retiring, Tarakçı turned his focus to sports, training in shot put and discus at Trabzon Karşıyaka Sports Club.

His dedication paid off last year at the Turkish Visually Impaired Athletics Championship in Konya, where he clinched silver medals in both events.

In the past year, Tarakçı expanded his training to include weightlifting.

He earned two more silver medals at the Turkish Powerlifting and Bench Press Championship in Ankara, bringing his total medal count to four.

Tarakçı spoke to Anadolu Agency (AA) about how sports have positively transformed his life.

"Since I started training, my life has changed for the better," he said. "I’ve been training five days a week for two years. My vision was already impaired from birth, and by 2017, it had worsened to 94%. That’s when I decided to start sports. I began with shot put and discus, where I achieved second place in Turkey. Then I took up weightlifting and earned another second place. My goal is to join the national team, and I hope that will happen."

He attributes his success to the support of his coaches and his wife of 22 years. "Discipline and self-confidence are key," Tarakçı emphasized. He added that sports have not only helped him stay healthy but also provided social opportunities. "I wish I had started earlier; sports are incredibly beneficial for health. I encourage other visually impaired individuals to get involved in sports. I’ve won four medals in two years," he said.

Trabzon Karşıyaka Sports Club President Zekeriya Üçüncü expressed pride in developing a successful athlete like Tarakçı.

As an athletics coach, Üçüncü encourages everyone, including disabled individuals, to engage in sports, highlighting that everyone can excel in a sports discipline with the right support.