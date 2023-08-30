With Wednesday's sun casting a golden glow over the tranquil waters of the strait, history was written anew as around a thousand swimmers from 17 nations converged to partake in the exhilarating 36th Çanakkale Strait Wilusa Rotary Swimming Race.

The Çanakkale Strait, a storied stretch of water that has witnessed legends and battles, once again bore witness to the indomitable spirit of swimmers who embarked on this aquatic odyssey.

The race's legacy, stretching across decades, found its latest chapter on a momentous day.

On the 100th anniversary of the epublic, the competitors took their mark in the morning, igniting the waters from the Eceabat Coast on the European continent.

With each stroke and kick, they became a part of history, embodying the legacy of triumph.

The race, a venerable tradition and one of the oldest swimming competitions globally, brought together a mosaic of participants from 17 nations, reflecting the unity that sports can forge.

This year's edition, a celebration of the past and a nod to the future, was categorized into 12 categories, ensuring that swimmers of various ages and skill levels could carve their own path in the waves.

Among the competitors was former Minister of State Kürşat Tuzmen, who shared his anticipation ahead of the race.

He expressed the profound meaning of participating on Wednesday, a significant day.

He encapsulated the essence of the event, highlighting the blend of local and international participants and the potential for the event to contribute to local tourism.

The backdrop of the race was no ordinary vista – it was the Çanakkale Strait, a passage etched with history, a gateway that connects Europe to Asia.

İsmail Kaşdemir, director of the Çanakkale Wars Gallipoli Historical Site, highlighted the profound sentiment surrounding the event.

He evoked the significance of August as a month of victories for Türkiye, a month that shines with the spirit of triumph and unity.

With every stroke, the swimmers paid homage to the heroes who claimed these lands as their own.

The competition resonated with the heartbeat of camaraderie as thousands convened to celebrate the beauty of sports, the majesty of the strait, and the harmony of the global community.

Kaşdemir described Çanakkale as a meeting point where the world and Türkiye unite, encapsulating the essence of unity through the shared sports platform.

A chapter of the event also welcomed the inspirational presence of Hasan Gökhan Kotan, a paralympic swimmer with Down syndrome who made history by swimming 7 kilometers (4 miles) from Meis to Kaş in just three hours, 44 minutes and 30 seconds.

Mertcan Yıldırım and Cery Edwards claimed the titles in their respective categories, soaring through the waves with unmatched prowess.

In the Paralympic classification, Recep Tula, Ismet Ayık and Hasan Gökhan Kotan secured their positions of honor.