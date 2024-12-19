Buse Tosun Çavuşoğlu, the national wrestler recently honored by the United World Wrestling (UWW) as the Best Female Wrestler of the Year, has set her sights on maintaining her spot at the top.

The 29-year-old, who clinched both World and European titles and earned a bronze medal at the Paris 2024 Olympics, spoke to Anadolu Agency (AA) about her remarkable journey.

Buse Tosun Çavuşoğlu in action after winning a bronze medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics, Paris, July 22, 2024. (IHA Photo)

"I woke up incredibly proud to be named the world’s best," Buse shared. "This honor belongs not just to me, but to my country. To have it officially recognized by the UWW is truly humbling. It's beyond anything I could have imagined for a world champion and Olympic medalist like myself."

Reflecting on the sacrifices behind her success, Buse emphasized the struggles that often go unseen.

"When we wear our medals, people only see the triumph. But the journey, the pain, the injuries – it all matters. Wrestling is one of the toughest sports, and representing Türkiye on the world stage as a world and European champion, and now as the best female wrestler, is a huge achievement. But the real goal is to stay at the top. We’ll keep working hard for it," she said.

Her ambition to maintain excellence is clear.

"Countries like the U.S. and Japan have proven themselves in women’s wrestling, and for Türkiye to join them with this title is deeply meaningful. I believe I’ve earned this recognition and will carry it with pride. A champion must stay at the top to best represent their country," she added.

Buse's journey has been a series of milestones, from youth categories to European and world titles, and now to Olympic success.

"From youth golds to European and world titles, every step has been a building block," she said. "But the challenge now is to stay at the top. We’ve represented Türkiye at the highest level, and we will continue to do so. With the European and World Championships ahead, we’ll give everything to stay at our peak."

On the election of Taha Akgül as the new president of the Turkish Wrestling Federation, Buse expressed confidence in his leadership.

"Taha Akgül has brought home countless medals and Olympic gold. He knows wrestling inside and out, and I’m sure he’ll support all forms of wrestling – women's, men’s, freestyle, and Greco-Roman. I’m excited for Turkish wrestling’s future under his leadership, and I hope we bring home more golds in the next Olympics," she said.