World record-holding freediver Şahika Ercümen attributed each of her records to a social responsibility project, driven by a deep sense of duty to protect water and environmental cleanliness.

In an interview with Anadolu Agency (AA), Ercümen shared her childhood struggle with severe asthma, saying: "I couldn't even go to school, let alone play sports. But after starting water sports, my immune system strengthened, my health improved, and my life changed completely. Water sports gave me a new lease on life."

Ercümen's journey into water sports began by chance during a sailing club trip.

"Today's youth are fortunate – they can choose any sport they want. When I started, there wasn't even a swimming pool in Çanakkale, and I was curious about sailing. I stumbled upon underwater sports, which many people now recognize. I had no idea what diving was back then," she said.

Beyond her athletic pursuits, Ercümen is deeply committed to environmental projects.

"Water brought me back to life, so I feel responsible for keeping it and our environment clean. With gratitude, I actively participate in many projects to protect our seas, endangered species, and nature. The sea is my home, and just as we clean our homes, I see it as my duty to keep the sea clean," she said.

She is dedicated to zero waste projects and collaborations with the United Nations on marine protection and aquatic life preservation.

Ercümen also focuses on raising children's environmental awareness through books and cartoons.

"Every world record attempt I make is dedicated to a social responsibility project. It adds more value, and if I can make my voice heard globally, I want to tie it to a beneficial cause. Our latest world record in Hatay aimed to support the education of 100 girls through the Turkish Education Foundation," she added.

Reflecting on her participation in the 3rd National Antarctic Science Expedition, Ercümen highlighted the disheartening presence of plastic waste on the pristine continent.

"As an underwater athlete, I joined the expedition to collect samples for our scientists. The discovery of microplastics in such a remote place was very upsetting. Scientific studies are crucial, but we must also do our part beyond research," she emphasized.

Ercümen recalled her most memorable dive, the 100-meter record on the 100th anniversary of the Republic of Türkiye.

"It was a challenging dive after several failed attempts. Motivated by the centennial spirit, it became one of the most significant dives of my career," she said.

When asked about her thoughts during dives, Ercümen responded, "I can't describe much because I stay in the moment. We hold our breath for about 3.5 minutes at those depths, focusing on what we must do. The satisfaction of reaching the tag is fleeting as I still have to surface safely."

Ercümen expressed her hopes for 2024: "We entered the year with great motivation. I aim to return from the World Championship in October with a new medal and record."

She encouraged everyone to experience the underwater world, calling it an incredible place worth exploring, even as a regular sport.