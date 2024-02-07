Tuğba Danışmaz, the reigning European champion in athletics, is steadfast in her preparations for the upcoming 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

Currently honing her skills in the heart of Paris, the capital of France, Danışmaz's journey is marked by determination and dedication.

Following her triumph at the 2023 European Indoor Athletics Championships in Istanbul, where she clinched the gold medal in the women's triple jump event, Danışmaz shared insights into her Olympic preparations with Anadolu Agency (AA).

Detailing the commencement of her training regimen in October, Danışmaz highlighted the comprehensive nature of the preparations, including health assessments, biomechanical analysis, and performance evaluations.

Collaborating closely with her coach Cahit Yüksel, Danışmaz emphasized the strategic planning that underpins her training approach.

"After initial assessments, we embarked on an intensive training program, spending around 20 days in Antalya. Following the Antalya camp, we transitioned our training to South Africa, drawn by its conducive climate and high altitude. This phase proved immensely productive, setting the stage for the indoor season," Danışmaz explained.

With the onset of the indoor season, Danışmaz and her team strategically participated in competitions held in Paris.

Turkish athlete Tuğba Danışmaz trains for the Olympics, Paris, France, Feb. 2, 2024. (AA Photo)

These competitions serve a dual purpose, allowing Danışmaz to assess the efficacy of her training while also aiming to bolster her ranking score.

This process is integral to her overarching preparation strategy for both the upcoming European Championships in June and the pinnacle event, the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Despite the Olympic qualification mark set at 14.55 meters for the women's triple jump, Danışmaz underscored the significance of overall rankings, which are determined by points accumulated across competitions.

Currently positioned as the 11th best athlete globally, Danışmaz remains resolute in her pursuit of surpassing the 14.55-meter benchmark.

Acknowledging the increased responsibility that accompanies her European championship win, Danışmaz expressed confidence in her ability to navigate the challenges ahead.

She credited her coach, Cahit Yüksel, for providing invaluable guidance and fostering a serene training environment conducive to success.

Reflecting on the impact of her championship victory, Danışmaz stressed the spiritual significance of her achievement, prioritizing the honor of representing her country over material rewards.

While the financial compensation fell short of expectations, Danışmaz remains undeterred, drawing motivation from the emotional fulfillment of hearing her national anthem resonate across Europe.

In addition to her rigorous training regimen, Danışmaz highlighted the benefits of training alongside top-tier athletes, leveraging their presence to gauge her own progress and refine her skills.

While the camaraderie is enriching, she lamented the culinary adjustments required during international camps, underscoring her love for Turkish cuisine.