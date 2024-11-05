Türkiye’s MMA sensation Halil Amir is on a quest for redemption after suffering his first professional defeat, gearing up to take on the formidable rising featherweight contender Shamil Gasanov at ONE Championship's ONE Fight Night 26: Rasulov vs. Lee.

Amir’s impressive three-fight winning streak came to a sudden halt in May when he suffered a knockout loss to Akbar Abdullaev, marking a significant moment in his career.

Now, the 30-year-old is determined to return to form when he takes on the fourth-ranked Gasanov on the morning of Dec. 7.

Both fighters made their ONE Championship debuts in October 2022 with unblemished records but have each tasted defeat since then, alongside notable victories.

Amir opened his ONE Championship account with a spectacular second-round knockout of Russia’s Timofey Nastyukhin, followed by a historic win over Switzerland’s Maurice Abevi in April last year.

Nicknamed "No Mercy," he capped off his winning streak with a first-round knockout against Pakistan’s Ahmed Mujtaba.

Conversely, Gasanov began his ONE journey with a perfect 12-0 record, debuting with a first-round submission of Kim Jae Woong.

However, he faced a setback against American star Garry Tonon, losing by submission.

The 29-year-old Russian rebounded with two unanimous decision victories over Oh Ho Taek and Aaron Canarte, showcasing his resilience.

Amir will share the card with compatriot Alibeg Rasulov, who is set to challenge ONE Lightweight MMA world champion Christian Lee in the main event.

ONE Fight Night 26: Rasulov vs. Lee is set to kick off at 3:00 AM (IST) on Saturday, December 7, as Amir looks to reclaim his winning momentum in the octagon.