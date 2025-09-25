For İbrahim Usta, the path from a childhood love of taekwondo to the world’s biggest stage has been long and disciplined.

Now, the 47-year-old referee from Ordu is one step closer to his dream: officiating at the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games.

Usta, who balances his career as both coach and referee under the Ordu Provincial Directorate of Youth and Sports, has been invited to officiate at the European Taekwondo Grand Prix Series 2, set for Sept. 27-28 in Vrsac, Serbia.

The tournament, reserved for Olympic athletes and special invitees, is one of the sport’s most prestigious events, carrying Olympic qualification points.

“This is a big step for me and for Ordu,” Usta told Anadolu Agency (AA). “No referee from here has ever gone to a European, world or Olympic championship. Being invited to this level is a great honor. I’m proud to represent my city and my country.”

At home, Usta spends his days training young athletes at the Başpehlivan Recep Kara Sports Hall in Altınordu, organizing taekwondo events for students and families as part of European Sports Week.

His mission, he says, is twofold: to guide new generations into the sport and to raise the profile of Turkish referees on the international stage.

The veteran official has already presided over national competitions, but Serbia will mark his first assignment at this level.

He joins a three-person delegation of Turkish referees from Hatay, Adana and Ordu.

“Of course, my biggest goal is the Olympics,” Usta said. “I want people to see an Ordulu referee officiating on that stage. There are tests and stages to pass, but I am determined to do it.”

While his sights are firmly set on Los Angeles 2028, Usta also stresses the importance of building a stronger presence for Turkish referees across all sports.

“It’s not just about taekwondo. We need more referees representing Türkiye in every discipline. We all work together for our athletes’ success,” he said.