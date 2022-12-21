The ultimate ambition of the athletes living with Down syndrome who receive judo training at the Multi-Purpose Sports Hall of the Provincial Directorate of Youth and Sports in Bingöl is to become champions in their own right.

The remarkable tenacity and fortitude of Musab Aşan,10, Gülseren Bürkek, 15, and Ibrahim Budak, 21, who, two years ago, made their way to the Multi-Purpose Sports Hall of the Bingöl Youth and Sports Provincial Directorate to engage in judo training, has left a lasting impression on all who have been inspired by their example.

These ambitious young judokas living with Down syndrome have embraced the sport as an avenue to socialize and improve their communication skills, and have made it their mission to become the champions of Türkiye by taking part in competitions.

The judo players, their families in tow, made their way to the gym during their dedicated training sessions, and with the aid of their coaches, they have been able to significantly advance their skills.

Judo Trainer Nihat Özdemir remarked with enthusiasm that they are expecting a Turkish championship from Budak and Bürkek, noting, "For the past two years, we have been training athletes with Down syndrome, and the results have far exceeded our expectations."

He added, "We are always ready to serve our youth and children with all the possibilities at our disposal. Here at the Provincial Directorate of Youth and Sports, we strive to provide our disadvantaged children with all the support and resources they need to thrive and all are welcome into our halls."

Özdemir exuded optimism for his judo players, remarking, "We have three active athletes who we are continuing to work with at full speed. Our other athlete is young, so we are looking to the future. We are confident that they will do our city and country proud with their performance."

Saadet Demir, the elder sister of Ibrahim Budak, declared that they are completely devoted to aiding him in any way they can.

Demir beamed with pride as she boasted of her younger brother's transformation since joining the local judo club.

"He was rapidly gaining weight before, but he's lost a lot of it now and has become so much more socially engaged. It really warms our hearts to see him blossom like this," she exclaimed.

In addition, she said, "They have been blessed with such special souls that everyone feels a connection to them. We do our utmost as a family to ensure that Ibrahim is well taken care of and loved."