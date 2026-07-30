Karpowership, the global floating power company operated by Türkiye-based Karadeniz Holding, has expanded its social impact efforts by launching Future Grandmasters, an international chess development program designed to identify, mentor and support players younger than 16 across the countries where it operates.

The initiative officially launched its global campaign in Yalova, Türkiye, on Tuesday with the participation of Turkish Grandmaster Ediz Gürel, who will serve as the program's global ambassador, as the company unveiled a long-term vision of using chess to foster leadership, critical thinking and educational opportunities for young people.

The program reflected Karpowership's belief that access to energy goes beyond electricity and can create opportunities for education, personal growth and stronger communities.

Through Future Grandmasters, the company said it aims to establish a sustainable international chess network that nurtures talented young players while helping them develop life skills that extend well beyond the game.

Karadeniz Holding Vice Chair Zeynep Harezi Yılmaz said the initiative was about investing in future generations rather than organizing a single tournament.

"For more than 30 years, we have been helping power cities around the world," Yılmaz said. "Reliable and clean electricity changes lives, but we also believe that creating opportunities for young people can transform communities. That belief inspired Future Grandmasters."

She said the company already supports educational initiatives, particularly those benefiting girls, across many of its operating countries and sees chess as another way to help young people realize their potential.

"Chess teaches much more than how to make the right move," she said. "It develops strategic thinking, resilience under pressure, creativity and the ability to learn from setbacks. Through this program, we are investing in tomorrow's leaders, coaches and ambassadors."

Yılmaz added that launching the initiative alongside Gürel carried special significance.

"His international success demonstrates what young players can achieve with the right opportunities and guidance," she said. "We hope to inspire the next generation to build their own success stories."

The social impact program is being coordinated through the One World Karadeniz Foundation, which oversees the company's community development initiatives.

First tournament held in Ivory Coast

Future Grandmasters began on April 11, 2026, with its inaugural youth tournament in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, one of Karpowership's long-standing operating countries.

The competition brought together players younger than 16, with Adje Yohan Philippe Ouaga winning the tournament. Loann Michel Le Roux and Ruth Liliane Camara also earned top-three finishes and were invited to Türkiye as part of the program's next phase.

Their visit culminated in a gathering at Karmarine Shipyard in Yalova, where they met Gürel, officials from the Ivory Coast Chess Federation (FIDEC), Grandmaster Nebojsa Nikcevic, business partners and invited guests.

Guests during the launch of the Karpowership's Future Grandmasters initiative, Yalova, Türkiye, July 28, 2026. (Courtesy of Karpowership)

The highlight of the event was a simultaneous exhibition in which Gürel played all three young players at once, showcasing both their abilities and the international spirit of the project.

The exhibition match was streamed live worldwide on the Lichess and Chess.com platforms, allowing chess fans to follow the event in real time.

Mentorship at the center of the project

Unlike a one-time tournament, Future Grandmasters was designed as a year-round talent development platform.

The three young players from Ivory Coast will now enter a one-year mentorship program under Grandmaster Nebojsa Nikcevic, receiving professional coaching and guidance aimed at accelerating both their chess development and personal growth.

Karpowership said it plans to monitor the participants' progress over the coming year before expanding the initiative to additional countries where it operates.

Company officials said future tournaments are planned in Dakar, Libreville, Rio de Janeiro and Santo Domingo, creating an international pathway for young players to compete, learn and build connections across continents.

Building a global chess community

Karpowership said Future Grandmasters was designed to become a long-term international platform that identifies promising young players, provides them with elite coaching and encourages them to become future mentors and role models within their own communities.

By combining educational opportunities with international competition and long-term mentorship, the company said it hoped to create a global chess ecosystem spanning its operating countries while strengthening the social impact of its community programs.

Operating under the slogan "Checkmate for Tomorrow," the initiative was introduced as a way to use chess to develop strategic thinking, confidence and leadership, with the company saying that investing in young minds can be just as transformative as delivering power to communities.