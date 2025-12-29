After years away from major international competitions, Turkish poomsae star Kübra Dağlı is back where she believes she belongs – on the continental stage, chasing titles and rebuilding momentum not only for herself but for Turkish taekwondo as a whole.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency (AA), the Red Bull-sponsored athlete reflected on a turbulent but defining stretch of her career, from championship highs to enforced absences, injuries and renewed ambition heading into the next Olympic cycle.

Return to Europe

Dağlı described 2025 as a turning point after nearly four years of limited international exposure due to federation changes and financial constraints.

Türkiye's taekwondo star Kübra Dağlı shows off her moves during a training session, Istanbul, Türkiye, Dec. 18, 2025. (AA Photo)

“After a long break, we finally returned to competition,” she said. “As a country, we hadn’t been able to attend European championships for about four years. When the federation changed, doors opened again.”

She wasted little time making her presence felt. Dağlı won the Turkish Championship, earning her place at the European Poomsae Championships in Tallinn, Estonia, where she claimed a bronze medal alongside Emirhan Muran.

“It felt great to compete again,” she said. “But after four years, the rules had changed, the field had changed – and I was also dealing with an injury. Despite treatment during camp, it wasn’t easy.”

Still, the podium finish reaffirmed her place among Europe’s elite.

“My goal was gold,” she admitted. “We had been champions for the past 10 years, and I was aiming for my fifth European title. It didn’t happen this time. The next championship is in 2027, and I believe that’s where I’ll win my fifth.”

World champion

Dağlı pointed to her gold medal at the 2016 World Poomsae Championships in Lima as the defining moment of her career.

Türkiye's taekwondo star Kübra Dağlı shows off her moves during a training session, Istanbul, Türkiye, Dec. 18, 2025. (AA Photo)

“My ultimate goal was always to become a world champion,” she said. “I had already been a world silver medalist, but everyone dreams of standing on top of the podium. I achieved that in Peru.”

That victory changed everything – from her training approach to her public profile.

“After becoming world champion, I started training far more professionally. Before a title, athletes are hungry. After winning, staying at the top is a completely different challenge,” she said. “Everyone is chasing you. We had to work harder, smarter, differently.”

The Lima triumph also led to her Red Bull sponsorship and transformed her visibility overnight.

“I went from 1,000 followers to nearly 100,000,” she said. “Many young girls started taekwondo because of me. Some of them are now European and world champions themselves. Hearing them say, ‘We started this sport thanks to you,’ is indescribable.”

Stalled generation

Despite her momentum, Dağlı’s career – and Turkish poomsae more broadly – was interrupted between 2019 and 2023, when the national team was unable to attend major championships due to budget constraints.

Türkiye's taekwondo star Kübra Dağlı shows off her moves during a training session, Istanbul, Türkiye, Dec. 18, 2025. (AA Photo)

“That period should have been my peak,” she said. “Between 2013 and 2018, I won multiple European and world titles. Then, for five years, we couldn’t compete internationally. That caused a drop – not just for us, but for the next generation too.”

She credited former MotoGP rider Kenan Sofuoğlu for personally intervening in 2021 to secure sponsorship that allowed the team to attend a European Championship, where they again won gold.

“I’ll always be grateful for that,” she said.

Now competing in the 18-30 age category for the final time, Dağlı plans to continue her career in the over-30 division with the same ambitions.

“My goal will still be the same: European and world titles.”

Forged through defeat

Dağlı believes poomsae is one of the most rewarding disciplines in taekwondo – and urges young athletes, especially women, to embrace it.

Türkiye's taekwondo star Kübra Dağlı shows off her moves during a training session, Istanbul, Türkiye, Dec. 18, 2025. (AA Photo)

“This sport gave me discipline, resilience and focus,” she said. “You have to love what you do first. Stay disciplined, stay committed, and don’t be afraid of losing.”

She credits defeats as the foundation of success.

“You can’t see your weaknesses without losing. We lost many times – but we never quit,” she said. “There’s a saying: You don’t lose when you’re defeated, you lose when you give up. That’s absolutely true.”

Eyes on the world stage

Looking ahead, Dağlı’s focus is firmly on the 2026 World Championships.

Türkiye's taekwondo star Kübra Dağlı shows off her moves during a training session, Istanbul, Türkiye, Dec. 18, 2025. (AA Photo)

“I want a strong result there,” she said. “We’re not far behind the top countries. With hard work, we can succeed. My goal is always the same – to raise our flag and hear our national anthem.”

Dağlı believes Turkish poomsae is poised for a revival.

“There are very talented young athletes coming through,” she said. “Now that we’re competing internationally again, motivation is rising. I think we can return to the top within two or three years.”

She also spoke candidly about facing prejudice earlier in her career for competing while wearing a headscarf.

“In the beginning, people talked about my headscarf – not my titles,” she said. “That hurt. Today, similar debates target other female athletes. People often talk about appearances instead of achievements.”

Dağlı says progress has been made, especially since restrictions were lifted in 2014, allowing athletes to compete freely.

“I want to be remembered for my success,” she said. “Nothing should be an obstacle to sport – not clothing, not background. What matters is having an open mind.”