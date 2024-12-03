Melisa Özcan, an 11-year-old with Down syndrome from Düzce, is proving that sports can be a powerful tool for both physical development and social connection.

Inspired by a friend in her neighborhood, Özcan took up judo three years ago, with the support of her parents, Mehmet Arif and Nevin Özcan.

Despite being the only athlete with special needs on her team, Özcan quickly adapted to the sport under the guidance of coach Nermin Alayıldız at the Düzce Youth and Sports Directorate.

Known for her determination, she consistently attends training sessions and has earned praise for her progress.

11-year-old judoka with Down syndrome Melisa Özcan during training, Düzce, Türkiye, Dec. 3, 2024. (AA Photo)

"Melisa surprised us all," says Alayıldız. "She became the 'plus one' joy of the gym."

The coach, who had never worked with an athlete with Down syndrome before, speaks highly of Melisa’s infectious positivity and dedication.

"She brings so much to us and her teammates – her love is unconditional, and she never sees anything negatively."

Alayıldız explained how Özcan has flourished in training, noting that she practices alongside both her peers and non-special needs athletes, showing no difference in ability.

"She’s developed so quickly that we're amazed. We’re confident that if she continues like this, she’ll achieve great things in the future. She surprised us with her performance, earning her yellow belt. Now, she’s preparing for her orange belt exam," she said.

Looking ahead, Alayıldız has plans for Özcan to compete in her category, with hopes of seeing her rise to the national team and perhaps even Olympic competitions.

"By the time she’s 16, she’ll face off with other special athletes and we believe she’ll make it to the national team. We truly believe we’ll see her at the Olympics with a gold medal," she added.

Melisa’s mother, Nevin Özcan, shared the joy of seeing her daughter grow through sports.

11-year-old judoka with Down syndrome Melisa Özcan (R) with her mother Nevin Özcan, Düzce, Türkiye, Dec. 3, 2024. (AA Photo)

"We enrolled her to help her socialize, and it’s been a game-changer. She's very active and loves being here. Seeing her happy makes us happy. The coaches have praised her success, and we’re thrilled to see her interact and bond with the other kids."

Nevin Özcan is hopeful for her daughter’s future, aiming for her to excel even further and bring success to Turkey on the international stage.