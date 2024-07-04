Erciyes Mountain, renowned for winter tourism and high-altitude training camps in recent years, will host four international cycling events this summer.

Transformed into one of Türkiye's premier ski resorts through a master plan implemented by Kayseri Metropolitan Municipality, Erciyes attracts athletes from various disciplines, notably cyclists, during the summer months.

With its expansive roads, accommodation options and ideal altitude, Erciyes has emerged as one of Türkiye's leading centers for cycling.

It has also become a favored venue for international competitions.

Zafer Akşehirlioğlu, general manager of Erciyes AŞ, highlighted the municipality's master plan aiming to leverage Erciyes year-round.

He emphasized ongoing investments in cycling infrastructure since the outset and the success in attracting top cycling teams to the high-altitude training center established by the municipality.

"After concluding the winter season, we set ambitious goals for summer activities," Akşehirlioğlu stated in an interview with Anadolu Agency (AA). "This includes the high-altitude training center developed by the Kayseri Metropolitan Municipality. These investments paid off, with top cycling teams from around the world now choosing to train here. Following these camps, we started organizing races, steadily enhancing our position."

Akşehirlioğlu underscored the significant contribution of Erciyes' races to promoting Kayseri and strengthening the city's brand value.

Highlighting the numerous international cycling races held at Erciyes to date, Akşehirlioğlu announced plans for four international races this year under the auspices of the Turkish Cycling Federation and Kayseri Metropolitan Municipality.

The first race kicks off this Saturday, with subsequent races scheduled for July and two in August.

The initial race will feature 56 athletes from eight countries, with expectations of increasing participation in subsequent events.

The city's cultural landmarks, including Kültepe, Soğanlı and Koramaz Valley, are integrated into the event's itinerary.

Akşehirlioğlu emphasized the importance of international events in ensuring Kayseri receives its deserved share of tourism, concluding: "Performance athletes need high-altitude training. By hosting both camps and races, athletes benefit from extended stays, contributing not only to city promotion but also supporting the local economy. Unlike other winter tourism centers, we keep our doors open in summer, ensuring ongoing employment through these camps and races."