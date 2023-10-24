Ferhat Arıcan stands as a source of immense national pride in Turkish gymnastics, having clinched Türkiye's inaugural and only Olympic medal in the sport.

Arıcan, a name synonymous with gymnastic excellence, expressed his indescribable happiness at the prospect of leaving an enduring legacy for both Türkiye and the world.

In an exclusive interview conducted as part of Anadolu Agency (AA) in honor of the 100th anniversary of the Republic of Türkiye, Ferhat Arıcan spoke passionately about his deep-rooted pride in representing the national flag in every competition.

He also paid heartfelt homage to the courageous heroes who fought valiantly for the freedom and independence of their nation, particularly the great Mustafa Kemal Atatürk and his fellow comrades. Arıcan achieved something truly remarkable on the grand stage of gymnastics.

He seized the bronze medal on the parallel bars at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

He reflected on this monumental accomplishment, saying: "Especially during the centenary celebration of our Republic, I feel an immense sense of pride. To etch my name into the annals of history with a single medal, to be remembered as the one who secured Türkiye's first Olympic medal, even 100 or 200 years from now when someone asks, 'Who won our first medal?' – and the answer is 'Ferhat Arıcan' – it is an unparalleled source of joy."

Arıcan's career includes European championships and an Olympic medal, but one accolade remains elusive: A world championship medal.

"I had a great opportunity to win a medal at the 52nd Artistic Gymnastics World Championships in Antwerp, Belgium. But it did not happen. Gymnastics is a sport where the finest margins determine success. Victory is not won without enduring losses. Perhaps, it was the defeat in the 2016 Rio Olympics that paved the way for my Tokyo 2020 triumph. I never gave up. I have always learned from my setbacks. I am not bound by age. I am currently 30, but I focus on my performance, not the numbers. I am on a streak that can make me a world champion. As long as I maintain my fitness and keep in top form, I can become an Olympic and world champion. It is about performance, not age," Arıcan emphasized.

Arıcan also reflected on the evolving perceptions of men in gymnastics, saying: "Men can excel in gymnastics and even ballet. There is no room for gender bias in sports. In the past, there were doubts about men participating in gymnastics, but as the sport advanced and thrived through our achievements, families became more aware. Nowadays, they say, 'My son should become a gymnast,' and this shift brings us great joy. We believe we have contributed to changing that perception. Especially after the Olympic medal, this shift became even more pronounced. We've achieved remarkable things as a team. We're fortunate to have a talented generation of athletes. It's been a blessing for both our federation and Turkish sports."

Arıcan also noted the rapid growth of gymnastics in Türkiye, saying: "Around 10 to 15 years ago, gymnastics was not as widespread as it is today. Back then, when I said I was a gymnast, people would ask, 'How many pull-ups can you do?' Now, when I mention my involvement in gymnastics, I get responses like, 'Yes, I know, there's the parallel bars and the rings.' This brings me even more joy. Artistic gymnastics is one of the most watched disciplines in the Olympics. The audience is extensive. When I visit countries where gymnastics is popular, everyone recognizes me. They want photos and autographs. Our country has improved significantly in terms of sports. To expand the sport further, we need to start from the grassroots. If we develop the base for gymnastics, it will greatly benefit other disciplines too."