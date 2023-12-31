As 2023 comes to a close, it is crucial to reflect on the eventful occurrences that captivated the world, with the world of sports witnessing numerous triumphs, farewells, and historic achievements that have scribed an enduring impression on the global stage.

The year did not exactly begin on a high note as the world bid an emotional adieu to the legendary Brazilian football maestro, Pele, who transcended the boundaries of the beautiful game.

The memorial service, held at the Memorial Necropole Ecumenica Cemetery in Santos, unfolded as a poignant spectacle, attended by Pele's family and an ardent assembly of fans.

His final resting place, a specially crafted grave on the first floor of the 14-story cemetery, became a symbol of reverence for the icon, joining his father and brother.

Still in football, Portuguese star, Cristiano Ronaldo broke the fourth wall by becoming the first major star to sign for a Saudi Pro League club, Al Nassr.

This came after an explosive fallout with former club Manchester United.

Closer to home, in the frosty arenas of the European Short Track Speed Skating Championship in Gdansk, Poland, Turkish skater Furkan Akar carved out history.

Securing third place in the 1000 meters final, Akar became the first Turkish athlete to achieve such a feat in the competition.

In the administrative realm of Turkish football, a significant change unfurled with the appointment of Lale Orta as the President of the Central Referee Board of the Turkish Football Federation.

This shift marked a pivotal moment in the trajectory of football governance.

February's quake Halts

February, however, bore witness to a seismic pause in the Turkish sports landscape.

A devastating earthquake, with a magnitude of 7.4, paralyzed national sports organizations in 10 provinces.

Quite a number of high profile athletes, including Hatayspor star Christian Atsu and their sporting director were among the victims of the "disaster of the century" dubbed earthquakes.

Away from home, the Kansas City Chiefs scripted a triumphant chapter by clinching the Super Bowl in the NFL, while the world bid farewell to the illustrious career of Tom Brady, a stalwart of American football.

March ushered in a resurgence of athletic prowess.

The month kicked off with Tuğba Danışmaz soaring to victory by clinching the gold medal in women's triple jump at the European Indoor Athletics Championships.

Trabzonspor Club President Ahmet Ağaoğlu added a surprising twist by announcing his resignation.

AC Milan's star striker, 41-year-old Zlatan Ibrahimovic, made a surprising comeback to the squad for Sweden's matches in the 2024 European Championship Qualifiers.

FIFA's umbrella organization saw Gianni Infantino securing his position as president in the elections held.

Mesut Özil, the 34-year-old player of Medipol Başakşehir, announced his retirement from football, and the Turkish Football Federation decided to relegate two teams from the Süper Lig to the TFF 1. Lig instead of four.

April action

As April 2023 unfolded, the Turkish Football Federation (TFF) submitted candidacy files to UEFA for Türkiye to host EURO 2028 and EURO 2032.

Meanwhile, the European Wrestling Championship saw notable achievements.

National wrestler Taha Akgül secured the 10th European championship of his career, while Yasemin Adar Yiğit claimed the European championship for the 6th time in the women's 76 kg. category.

VakıfBank's triumph in the Women's CEV Champions League and Max Verstappen's victory in the Australian Grand Prix were significant highlights of the month.

As April progressed, Türkiye rose to 43rd place in the FIFA world rankings on April 6th, and Fenerbahçe secured a 4-1 victory over Kayserispor in the Turkish Cup quarterfinals.

The month continued with notable events such as the sale of Michael Jordan's shoes for $2.2 million on April 12th, and Eczacıbaşı Dynavit reaching the Volleyball Women's CEV Champions League final.

La Liga side, Sevilla rewrote history by clinching the UEFA Europa League title for the record-extending seventh time after an intense penalty shootout against Roma in May.

West Ham United emerged victorious in the UEFA Europa Conference League final, triumphing over Fiorentina with a scoreline of 2-1.

The NBA final unfolded with the Denver Nuggets securing the championship, defeating the Miami Heat 94-89 in a riveting series that ended 4-1.

Volleyball dreams

La Liga giants, Real Madrid announced a 6-year agreement with Fenerbahçe national football player Arda Güler who had been entertaining dates with Los Blancos' archrivals Barcelona.

In the Wimbledon men's singles final of the third grand slam tennis tournament of the season, 20-year-old Spanish Carlos Alcaraz became the champion by beating 36-year-old Serbian Novak Djokovic 3-2.

The National Women's Volleyball Team, defeating China 3-1 in the final of the FIVB Nations League, became the champion for the first time in the history of the organization.

National athlete Öznur Cüre Girdi, competing in the Para Archery World Championship held in Czech Republic, won the gold medal in the women's reel bow category.

As the narrative extends into August, Olympic champion national archer Mete Gazoz secured the gold medal in the classical bow final of the World Championship held in Germany. Spain triumphed in the FIFA Women's World Cup, defeating England 1-0 in the final. National para swimmer Sümeyye Boyacı secured the bronze medal in the 50-meter backstroke at the Para Swimming World Championships held in England.

Mete Gazoz, one of the most important values ​​of Turkish archery in recent years, also managed to become the world champion after the Olympic championship.

Spain players celebrate with the trophy after winning the Women's World Cup final against England at Stadium Australia, Sydney, Australia, Aug. 20, 2023. (Reuters Photo)

Spain's footballing triumph

Spain won the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup, beating England 1-0 in the final of the jointly hosted tournament by Australia and New Zealand.

As the calendar flipped to September, the transfer saga continued with the high-profile move of Fenerbahçe goalkeeper Altay Bayındır to Manchester United, marking a significant chapter in Turkish football.

In a historic triumph, the National Women's Volleyball Team secured the European championship for the first time by defeating Serbia 3-2 in a thrilling final at the 2023 CEV European Championship.

A coaching revolution unfolded as Vincenzo Montella assumed the role of the head coach for the National Football Team, succeeding Stefan Kuntz, promising a new era of strategic brilliance.

The triumph of the "Sultans of the Net" continued as the National Women's Volleyball Team clinched the European championship, adding another chapter to their storied journey by securing a spot in the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

Afyonkarahisar became a focal point for motorsports enthusiasts as it hosted the World Motocross Championship and Türkiye MotoFest, attracting approximately 400 thousand visitors.

The "Sultans of the Net" continued their dominance by securing a spot in the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, defeating host Japan 3-1 in the 2024 Paris Olympic Qualifiers.

As the curtain fell on September, the sporting landscape resonated with achievements, triumphs, and strategic moves that promise an exciting future for Turkish sports. The journey continues, with athletes, teams, and coaches charting a course for glory in the global arena.

In October, the Artistic Gymnastics Men's National Team's quota for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, UEFA's postponement of the matches planned to be held in Israel and the IOC's suspension of the activities of the Russian Olympic Committee were among the important agenda items.

Lionel Messi attends the 67th Ballon D'Or Ceremony at Theatre Du Chatelet, Paris, France, Oct. 30, 2023. (Getty Images)

More Messi magic

The culmination of October witnessed Argentine football maestro Lionel Messi claiming the Ballon d'Or award for the record-extending eighth time.

November unfolded with a dynamic array of achievements and milestones, showcasing the resilience and skill of Turkish athletes across various disciplines.

The 45th Istanbul Marathon, an iconic intercontinental race, witnessed Kenyan athlete Panuel Mkungo seizing victory in the men's category, while Beatrice Cheptoo claimed the top spot in the women's category, adding thrilling chapters to the marathon's storied legacy.

December brought a tumultuous turn of events, with Ankaragücü Club President Faruk Koca making headlines for the wrong reasons. A shocking attack on referee Halil Umut Meler after a match against Çaykur Rizespor left the football community in disbelief.

Football turmoil

In a swift response, the Professional Football Disciplinary Board sentenced Koca to permanent deprivation of rights and fined MKE Ankaragücü for 5 matches without spectators and a substantial monetary penalty, marking a stern stance against unsportsmanlike behavior.

Amid this turmoil, Turkish Football Federation President Mehmet Büyükekşi announced an indefinite postponement of the leagues.

However, football resumed after a brief hiatus, witnessing further drama as Ecmel Faik Sarıalioğlu, president of İstanbulspor, withdrew his team from a match against Trabzonspor, protesting the referee's decisions.

Beşiktaş bid adieu to coach Rıza Çalımbay, signaling a new chapter for the Black Eagles.

Meanwhile, the draw for the 2024 European Football Championship placed the National Team in Group F alongside Portugal, the Czech Republic, and the winner of the playoffs, setting the stage for intense competition.

Volleyball history was made as Eczacıbaşı Dynavit triumphed over VakıfBank in the final of the FIVB Women's World Club Championship, marking the first-ever encounter between two Turkish teams in the championship's pinnacle clash.