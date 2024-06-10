Turkish star athlete Tuğba Danışmaz secured a remarkable second-place finish in the triple jump final at the European Athletics Championships in Rome, Italy.

Her outstanding performance not only earned her a silver medal but also cemented her spot in the upcoming Paris Olympics.

Having previously clinched gold at the 2023 European Indoor Athletics Championships, Danışmaz became the first athlete to win a silver medal in the 2024 European Outdoor Championships, solidifying her status as a top-tier jumper.

Competing at the historic Rome Stadium, Danışmaz leaped to a distance of 14.57 meters in her second attempt during the finals, surpassing her own Turkish record of 14.52 meters and securing her Olympic qualification.

Standing on the podium with her silver medal, Danışmaz was joined by Ana Peleteiro of Spain, who claimed gold with a jump of 14.85 meters, and Ilionis Guillaume of France, who took bronze with a jump of 14.43 meters in the Triple Jump event.

Danışmaz had previously set a national record of 14.31 meters and won gold at the 2023 European Indoor Athletics Championships in Istanbul.

Fatih Çintimar, the president of the Turkish Athletics Federation, praised Danışmaz's achievement, stating: "Tuğba Danışmaz is a very valuable and successful athlete for us. She has performed exceptionally well. Breaking records, winning medals, and securing an Olympic quota have made us all proud. I congratulate our athlete and her coaches, and I thank them on behalf of our country."