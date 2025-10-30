For Türkiye’s women’s curling team, the road to the 2026 Winter Olympics runs through ice, grit and history.

Fresh from a string of strong international performances, the national squad is training in Erzurum with one goal in sight – to qualify for the Olympics for the first time in the country’s curling history.

After years of persistence on the international stage, Türkiye has earned direct qualification to the Olympic qualifiers for the first time, bypassing the usual preliminary rounds.

The team will first compete at the European Curling Championships in Finland this November before heading to the Olympic qualifiers in Canada in December – a breakthrough moment for a program that narrowly missed out on the 2022 Games.

Assistant coach Ahmet Alperen Tunga said the achievement marks a major step forward for Turkish curling. “We’re entering the Olympic qualifiers directly for the first time – and that’s huge for us,” he told Anadolu Agency (AA). “Our mental and physical preparation has been excellent, and our federation has supported us every step of the way. Last year’s European Championship went well, and we hope to build on that momentum to qualify for the Olympics. It would be a historic moment for Türkiye.”

Tunga emphasized that beyond results, the journey is transforming the sport’s visibility at home. “Every athlete dreams of reaching the pinnacle – the Olympics. We came so close in 2022, but this time we’re stronger, better prepared, and more determined,” he said.

Team captain Dilşat Yıldız echoed that belief, saying the squad has been in Olympic mode since summer. “From day one, my only dream has been to become an Olympian,” she said. “Our first target is to finish in the top three at the European Championships and reach the playoffs. That will boost our confidence heading into the Olympic qualifiers. If we finish in the top two in Canada, we’ll make history – Türkiye will be represented in curling at the Winter Olympics for the first time.”

Teammate Iclal Karaman added that the team’s growing confidence and work ethic could carry them over the line. “We’re training six days a week, and our goal is clear – top three in Europe, top two in the qualifiers,” she said. “This has been our dream since childhood. Curling is still a developing sport in Türkiye, but qualifying for the Olympics would change everything.”