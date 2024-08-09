Yusuf Dikeç, whose unique shooting style helped secure a silver medal for Türkiye in the 10m mixed team air pistol event at the Paris 2024 Olympics, has sparked a worldwide trend with his signature pose.

His unorthodox style, shooting with one hand in his pocket and without additional gear, has inspired athletes across various sports to celebrate their victories with the "Yusuf Dikeç pose."

Duplantis' world record

Swedish pole vaulter Armand Duplantis made headlines at Stade de France by clearing 6.25 meters, surpassing his own 6.24-meter record and setting a new Olympic mark.

After his triumphant leap, Duplantis struck the Dikeç pose in celebration.

Kennedy, Stona

Australian pole vaulter Nina Kennedy celebrated her gold medal win with a 4.90-meter jump by adopting the Dikeç pose.

Jamaican discus thrower Roje Stona, who set an Olympic record with a 70-meter throw, also marked his victory with the signature pose.

Betlehem splashes with Dikeç

In the men's 10km marathon swim, Hungarian swimmer David Betlehem, who finished third, joined the trend by celebrating with a Dikeç pose, further spreading the influence of Dikeç’s unique style.

Footballers embrace trend

The Dikeç pose has also made its way into football.

Fenerbahçe's Irfan Can Kahveci celebrated his free-kick goal in the UEFA Champions League against Lille with the Dikeç pose.

Rangers’ Cyriel Dessers followed suit after scoring against Dynamo Kyiv in extra time.

Ajax in loop

Ajax’s Steven Berghuis, who scored a decisive goal in a UEFA Europa League match against Panathinaikos, celebrated with a Dikeç pose, which the club shared on social media, tagging Dikeç's account.

Dikeç, who made waves at Paris 2024 with his minimalist approach and unique pose, reflected on his impact: "Our success serves as a beacon for young shooters aspiring to enter the sport," he said. He added, "We're thrilled for ourselves, our families, and our country, as achieving this silver medal during our nation's centennial is profoundly rewarding."

Dikeç's pose has not only captivated the sporting world but has also sparked discussions on social media.

"Success draws attention regardless of where you are," he said, emphasizing that positive recognition and feedback are always encouraging.

Despite some criticism regarding his minimalist gear, Dikeç remains steadfast, explaining that his style is a personal choice for stability and comfort rather than a lack of resources.

Looking ahead, Dikeç anticipates continued focus on sports in the media, especially with upcoming events like potential visits from high-profile figures such as Elon Musk.

"Our success aims to highlight our country, and we hope to keep the spotlight on sports," he said, reflecting on the increased interest in shooting since his Olympic performance.

Dikeç's influence extends beyond individual achievements, inspiring a new generation of athletes.

"Our achievements have motivated young people to take up shooting," he shared, recounting a recent interaction with Kahramanmaraş's sports director about the surge in local interest in the sport.