Yusuf Fehmi Genç, a rising star in Turkish weightlifting, has his sights set on the ultimate prize: an Olympic medal at the 2028 Games.

Fresh off earning a bronze medal at the World Weightlifting Championships in Bahrain, the 22-year-old lifter from Ordu’s Ünye district shared his journey and aspirations in an interview with Anadolu Agency (AA).

Having started weightlifting in his hometown, Genç quickly climbed the ranks to represent Türkiye at the national level.

In 2022, he reached the pinnacle of success by becoming a world and European champion in senior competitions.

However, 2023 presented challenges, with results falling short of his expectations.

Determined to rebound, he made a stunning comeback this year, clinching three gold medals at the European Weightlifting Championships for Juniors and Under-23 athletes, followed by his bronze at the World Championships.

Looking ahead, Genç aims to build on this momentum in 2025. “In April, we have the European Championships in Hungary,” he said. “Preparation starts in about a month, and I’ll be training in my hometown. I’m fully committed to excelling in this competition.”

Like many athletes, Genç’s ultimate dream is to shine on the Olympic stage. “The Olympics represent the pinnacle of sports,” he said. “My sole aim is to participate and add an Olympic medal to my achievements. Winning bronze at the World Championships proved I have what it takes. If my progress continues as planned, I’m confident I’ll qualify and succeed.”

Genç emphasized the grueling path ahead, with key events such as the European Championships, World Championships and Olympic qualification competitions on the horizon. Despite the intense schedule, he remains optimistic. “The thought of winning a medal erases all fatigue. I feel incredibly confident and believe I can bring an Olympic medal home to Türkiye,” he said. “If everything goes as planned, I’ll achieve my goal.”

His coach, Cumali Tekin, echoed this optimism. Having worked with Genç for nearly nine years, Tekin highlighted his protege’s consistent excellence. “Our ultimate goal is an Olympic medal in 2028,” Tekin said. “We’ll soon start preparations for the European Championships, aiming for gold there. From then on, it’s full steam ahead toward the Olympics. I have complete faith in Yusuf and his journey.”