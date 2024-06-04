Turkish Volleyball Federation (TVF) President Mehmet Akif Üstündağ addressed recent speculation surrounding his potential candidacy for the Turkish Football Federation (TFF) presidency.

In a statement to the Anadolu Agency (AA) correspondent, Üstündağ unequivocally dismissed these claims, reaffirming his full commitment to volleyball.

Üstündağ, who was honored as "Sports Manager of the Year" at the Quality of Magazine awards ceremony, emphasized the importance of the upcoming Olympics and other major tournaments for the Turkish volleyball team.

"There is more we can do here ... I think there is a lot of work to be done in volleyball. I wish the TFF success in football. The 2024 European Championship will start very soon. I believe we will get very good results there," he said.

During his acceptance speech, Üstündağ acknowledged the collective effort behind the award, highlighting the contributions of his team, players, and the volleyball community.

He expressed his pride in representing them at such prestigious events.

Furthermore, Üstündağ expressed his gratitude for being recognized outside the realm of sports, thanking Salih Keçeci, Editor-in-Chief of Quality of Magazine.

Shifting focus to the national women's volleyball team, Üstündağ acknowledged their demanding schedule, but stressed the necessity of maintaining their momentum.

He highlighted their undefeated championship in last year's Nations League, including a historic victory over the U.S. after 27 consecutive losses.

He expressed confidence in their ability to qualify for the finals again this year and aim for a podium finish.

Üstündağ concluded by praising the team's character and determination, emphasizing their refusal to give up until the final whistle. He affirmed their commitment to continue achieving great things for Türkiye.