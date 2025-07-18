Türkiye Wrestling Federation President Taha Akgül, joined by Olympic legend Rıza Kayaalp and rising star Muhammed İlkhan, visited Kars this week as part of a nationwide push to revive and elevate the sport of wrestling across all 81 provinces.

'We owe wrestling everything'

Speaking at a youth event at Şehit Şentürk Aydıner Youth Center, Akgül emphasized their deep commitment: “We owe a debt of loyalty to wrestling. We’re giving our nights and days to this cause, traveling across Türkiye with a sincere purpose: to ignite wrestling again in every corner of the country.”

Akgül, who transitioned from champion wrestler to federation president, said the tour aims to uncover talent from underrepresented regions like Eastern Anatolia.

“We don’t wait for talent to come to us – we go to them,” he said. “Kars is just as valuable as Istanbul. Wrestling belongs to all of Türkiye.”

Anatolia’s young powerhouse

Akgül described Türkiye’s 20 million-strong youth population as a goldmine for future champions.

“Anatolia is perfectly built for wrestling – physically, culturally and spiritually,” he said. “There are thousands of hidden talents waiting to be discovered.”

In a recent youth championship in Sivas, over 6,300 young athletes participated – including one from Kars who walked away with a medal. That athlete is now part of the national development camp.

From champions to mentors

Now in leadership roles, both Akgül and Kayaalp – who together boast Olympic, world and European titles – say their mission has shifted from winning medals to mentoring the next generation.

Kayaalp added: “We’re working hard to grow the sport and nurture new talent. Wrestling gave us everything – it’s our turn to give back.”

Rıza Kayaalp speaks during a discussion held at the Kars Şehit Şentürk Aydıner Youth Center, Kars, Türkiye, July 17, 2025. (AA Photo)

Muhammed Ilkhan agreed, highlighting the untapped potential of Türkiye’s eastern provinces: “The kids here have the altitude, the strength, the resilience. With the right guidance, they can become world champions.”

Incentives and support for young athletes

Akgül also reminded attendees of the state’s strong support for elite wrestlers: university entry privileges, direct teaching posts, national athlete status, free public transport, and lifelong honorary pensions for decorated athletes.

“These are more than benefits – they’re life-changing. Our goal is to make sure every talented child knows what’s possible,” Akgül said.

The visit concluded with encouragement for local youth to embrace wrestling and help revive Türkiye’s oldest and proudest sport.

Kars Youth and Sports Director Mehmet Başköylü, AK Party Provincial Chair Muammer Sancar, and other local officials and coaches were in attendance.