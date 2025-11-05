With the UFC potentially embroiled in its second betting scandal in three years, CEO Dana White told TMZ on Tuesday that the organization is working closely with the FBI following heavily favored featherweight Isaac Dulgarian’s stunning loss at UFC Vegas 110.

White confirmed reports from Uncrowned and Yahoo Sports, saying IC360 – the UFC’s betting integrity partner – had alerted officials just hours before Dulgarian’s bout against Yadier Del Valle that an unusual surge of wagers was coming in on the underdog to win, particularly through first-round prop bets.

“We called the fighter and his lawyer and said, ‘What’s going on? There’s some weird betting action going on in your fight. Are you injured? Do you owe anybody money? Has anybody approached you?’” White said. “And the kid said, ‘No, absolutely not. I’m going to kill this guy.’ So we said OK. The fight plays out – and first-round finish by rear-naked choke. Literally, the first thing we did was call the FBI.”

Dulgarian, who was released from the promotion Sunday night, was heavily favored but appeared indifferent during the match before losing by submission. Caesars Sportsbook was among several online sportsbooks to announce Saturday night that it would refund bets placed on Dulgarian to win.

As of now, there is no proof that Dulgarian threw the fight, but White, who met twice with the FBI on Tuesday, said, “It doesn’t look good, it definitely doesn’t look good.”

In an official statement Monday, the UFC said IC360 “is conducting a thorough review of the facts surrounding the Dulgarian vs. Del Valle bout” and is taking the allegations seriously. According to Uncrowned, the Nevada Athletic Commission plans to withhold Dulgarian’s fight purse pending the outcome of the investigation.

In 2022, a controversial first-round loss by featherweight Darrick Minner to Shayilan Nuerdanbieke led to Minner’s dismissal and suspensions for both him and his coach, James Krause.

Seven years earlier, South Korean lightweight Tae Hyun Bang received a 10-month prison sentence for his role in a plot to throw a fight against Leo Kuntz on a UFC card in South Korea.