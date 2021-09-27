The United States has reclaimed the prestigious Ryder Cup trophy after taking a dominating lead over Europe on Sunday.

After victories by Patrick Cantlay, Scottie Scheffler and Bryson Dechambeau put the Americans on the brink of victory at 14-6, it was two-time major winner Collin Morikawa who delivered the clinching blow.

Needing only a half-point to guarantee US victory, Morikawa hit a tee shot at the par-3 17th to three feet from the hole.

After Norway's Viktor Hovland missed a 45-foot birdie putt, Morikawa tapped in to clinch a half-point for the U.S. side, going 1-up with one hole remaining and assuring the U.S. triumph.

The Americans, featuring nine of the world's 11 top-ranked players, seized an 11-5 lead after foursomes and four-ball matches Friday and Saturday, its largest two-day edge since 1975.

The U.S. team needed 3.5 more points from Sunday's 12 concluding singles matches to take the Cup.

Four-time major winner Rory McIlroy won Sunday's opening match for Europe 3 & 2 over Tokyo Olympic champion Xander Schauffele, taking his only point of the week.

But Scheffler started the U.S. scoring by defeating world number one Jon Rahm of Spain 4 & 3.

Moments later, Cantlay, the U.S. PGA playoff champion, completed a 4 & 2 victory over Ireland's Shane Lowry.

DeChambeau, last year's U.S. Open winner, pushed the U.S. team to the brink of victory with a 3 & 2 triumph over Spain's Sergio Garcia.

The Americans lead the all-time rivalry 27-14 with two drawn although they still trail Europe 11-9-1 since the expansion beyond a British-Irish squad in 1979.