Paralympic swimmer Umut Ünlü, who will represent Türkiye in swimming at the 17th Paralympic Summer Games in Paris this year, is aiming to become the country's first male athlete to win a medal in swimming.

Born in 2001 in the Gevaş district of Van with no hands or feet, and fused vocal cords, Ünlü underwent numerous surgeries after being brought to Istanbul at the age of 2.

He discovered swimming in 2020, overcoming the significant psychological and physical challenges he had faced since childhood, including a suicide attempt due to despair caused by these difficulties.

"I had attempted suicide before, feeling utterly defeated by life. But then I realized I had to do something for myself, alongside my family. That's when I turned to sports. I strongly desired to engage in sports but wasn't sure which one," Ünlü said.

Starting swimming at 19, with no prior experience and a fear of water, Ünlü credits coach Duran Arslan for helping him conquer his fears and begin a new chapter in life.

"After my suicide attempt, I sought ways to normalize my life. I reached out to the Disability Sports Federation, expressing my interest in sports and the need for support. They provided me with coach Duran Arslan's contact. I had never been in water until then. I was really scared at first. I could not even stand in the water, so I held onto the edges. Coach Duran introduced me to the water and assured me he would teach me to swim and help me overcome my fears. Since then, I've been swimming with Duran Arslan," Ünlü said.

Having swum for about four years and achieved numerous medals and accolades, Ünlü secured a spot in this year's Paralympic Games in August with his recent achievements.

"Since I started swimming, I've won various Turkish championships and international accolades. Most recently, I secured third place in the 200-meter freestyle and 150-meter individual medley styles at the European Championships in Portugal this year, earning my ticket to Paris," Ünlü said.

Determined to be Türkiye's first male medalist in para-swimming, Ünlü emphasizes his motivation to wave the Turkish flag internationally.

"It's a tremendous source of pride for me to wave our flag and represent Türkiye on the global stage. I'm giving my all for this. We train every day from morning till evening, aiming for the podium and an Olympic gold for our country. I believe I can achieve this in Paris," he said.

Ünlü also aims to inspire others with disabilities.

"Before I started swimming, I felt useless and unsuccessful. But swimming changed my life. As I achieved success, I saw people started valuing me. I want to be a source of hope for others facing similar challenges. I believe engaging in sports or any activity is essential for individuals to be valued in society. My goal is to inspire disabled individuals to persevere in life and change societal perspectives towards them," he added.

Despite rigorous training, Ünlü finds daily obstacles in his wheelchair challenging, especially vehicles parking on sidewalks, obstructing his path.

He also faces difficulties with elevators and escalators, often leading to hazardous situations.

However, his determination remains unshaken.

Arslan praised Ünlü's resilience and progress, noting his exceptional talent and dedication, leading to impressive records and a bright future in international swimming competitions.

They both look forward to Paris, where Ünlü aims to make Türkiye proud on the world stage.