U.S. golfer Phil Mickelson made history Sunday as he became the oldest major winner, capturing the PGA Championship by two strokes at Kiawah Island for his sixth major title.
The age-defying 50-year-old took home the $2.1 million (1.7 million euro) top prize with a stunning shotmaking display on the windy Ocean Course.
Mickelson delivered a win for the ages by firing a final-round one-over-par 73 to finish 72 holes on 6-under par 282 with four-time major winner Brooks Koepka and South African Louis Oosthuizen second on 284.
A surreal scene at the 18th hole saw spectators surround the green and chanting "Lefty" as he two-putted for par to complete a record-breaking victory for the ages.
