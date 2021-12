U.S. government officials will boycott the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, CNN reported Sunday adding that the Biden administration will confirm the decision later this week.

President Joe Biden said last month that he was considering such a diplomatic boycott to protest China's human rights record, including what Washington says is genocide against minority Muslims.

The administration has been under pressure from activists and members of Congress to skip the games.

The White House declined to comment on CNN's report. However, four sources, with knowledge of the administration's thinking, previously told Reuters that there was a growing consensus within the White House to keep U.S. officials away from the Beijing Olympics.

CNN said the U.S. boycott would not prevent its athletes from competing in the games.

The State Department did not respond to questions about the report late Sunday.