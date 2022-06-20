Defending champion Ukraine's Oleksandr Usyk will go face-to-face with Briton Anthony Joshua for the world heavyweight title rematch on Aug. 20.

The rematch of their London bout last year will be held in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, boxing promoter Eddie Hearn's Matchroom stable announced Sunday.

Usyk beat Joshua in front of a sell-out crowd in September last year to claim the WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO belts but the 32-year-old will have a chance to win back his titles in a fight dubbed "Rage on the Red Sea."

"What a roller-coaster journey, fighting for the heavyweight championship of the world for the 12th consecutive time," Joshua said in a statement.

"I won the belt, unified the division won another belt, lost the belts, became two-time unified heavyweight champion and now have my date with history set to become three-time unified heavyweight champion of the world. What an opportunity.

"Fighting championship level back to back has had its pros and cons, but I decide every day to get stronger, to learn from my experiences and grow. A happy fighter is a dangerous fighter and I am the happiest and most motivated I have been."

Usyk, who is 19-0 with 13 knockout victories, said he had a mission to fulfill by retaining his crowns.

"With the help of the Lord, I'll complete my mission," the 35-year-old, whose preparation had been thrown into disarray due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, said.

Usyk returned to his homeland to join a territorial defense battalion following the invasion, which Moscow calls a "special military operation," to raise doubts about the rematch.

"The fight will be much bigger and more spectacular than the first," Usyk's promoter Alexander Krassyuk said.

"It is history in the making. Being a part of this event is a huge honor. Our country is now fighting for its heritage. Our mission is to expand its legacy. With the help of the Lord, we will achieve this."

But Usyk could face a tough task against Joshua, who is 24-2 with 22 knockout victories.