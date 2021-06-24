The Turkish women's national volleyball team Thursday lost to the United States 3-0 in the 2021 semifinals of the Volleyball Women's Nations League organized by the Fédération Internationale de Volleyball (FIVB).

The team will face Japan in the third-place playoff Friday.

The U.S. bagged the ticket for the final, winning against Turkey with set scores of 25-21, 25-23 and 25-20 in the semifinal match in Italy's Rimini.

The game for the third spot will start at 2 p.m. GMT in Rimini.

The U.S. will play against Brazil for the 2021 title Friday.

The game will begin at 5:30 p.m. GMT.