The VW Beach Pro Tour Kuşadası Challenge, jointly organized by the International Volleyball Federation (FIVB) and the Turkish Volleyball Federation (TVF), tipped off at the resort town of Kuşadası in western Turkey’s Aydın yesterday.

Hundreds of fans braved inclement weather to follow the event, supported by the Aydın Metropolitan Municipality and Kuşadası Municipality, being held at the Sevgi Beach.

Speaking to the press ahead of the event, TVF Deputy Chairman Alper Sedat Aslandaş said they were happy to welcome back the event after over two years of coronavirus hiatus.

“It is one of Europe's top beach volleyball events. A total of 64 men’s and women’s teams from 33 countries, across five continents, are participating in the tournament,” he said.

Some 200 beach volleyball players will join the tournament as countries look to build up scores ahead of the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Thirty-two teams per gender will participate in the qualifiers that began yesterday but only eight will win two back-to-back matches to advance to the main draw.

The group matches and semifinals will be held until Sunday, May 22. The event boasts a total prize purse of $150,000, with $75,000 per gender.