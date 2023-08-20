The 35th Edition of the Samsung Bosphorus Cross-Continental Swim Race, organized by the Turkish National Olympic Committee (TMOK), unfolded in Istanbul, a breathtaking aquatic spectacle that transcended borders.

From the serene waters of Kanlıca Pier to the resounding cheers ignited by the start signal from the Youth and Sports Minister Osman Aşkın Bak, the race coursed through the heart of Istanbul's waterscape, concluding at Kuruçeşme.

Over 2,600 athletes from over 70 nations embraced the challenge, navigating a rigorous 6.5-kilometer (4.03 miles) course that demanded every ounce of their resolve.

Amid the competitors, an unexpected cameo added a diplomatic dimension – Joep Wijnands, the Dutch Ambassador to Türkiye, embraced the waves as well.

In the men's general category, victory unfurled its flag for Doğukan Ulaç, who blazed the watery trail with a timing of 41 minutes and 22 seconds.

Kerem Hoşgör clinched second place with a timing of 43 minutes and 31 seconds, while Halil Şensoy sealed the podium in third place with a timing of 43 minutes and 44 seconds.

The 35th Edition of the Samsung Bosphorus Cross-Continental Swim Race male category winners stand of the podium, Istanbul, Türkiye, Aug. 20, 2023. (DHA Photo)

In the women's general category, the triumphant muse was Burcunaz Narin, who carved her supremacy with a timing of 42 minutes and 54 seconds.

Hilal Zeyneb Saraç came second with a timing of 43 minutes and 59 seconds, followed closely by Ada Liza Çelik, securing the third spot with a timing of 44 minutes and 17 seconds.

As the ripples of the race calmed, Uğur Erdener, President of TMOK, stepped into the spotlight.

The race, bathed in splendid weather, radiated its glow as a proud contributor to Istanbul's global reputation.

Erdener celebrated the diverse blend of 2,600 athletes from over 70 countries who came together for this unique event, extending his congratulations on their endeavors.

This was, for him, a remarkable chapter etched in both Istanbul's legacy and the nation's sporting tapestry.

Erdener acknowledged the carefully orchestrated limitations of the event.

The Istanbul Strait, a challenging expanse, demands an equilibrium that balances the thrill with safety.

The event remains capped to ensure this equilibrium, and yet, the allure for international participants remains strong, underscoring the unique allure of conquering this iconic waterway.

On the sidelines of this aquatic drama, Philip Choi, President and CEO of Samsung Electronics Türkiye, took center stage, bearing the badge of pride for their sponsorship of this extraordinary event.

Istanbul, he noted, is a city of unparalleled charm, a host to athletes from over 70 countries who would carry back memories akin to precious treasures.

Choi's words were laden with gratitude for the privilege of hosting the international fraternity of athletes.

Amid the sea of reflections, the victors of the day shared their insights.

Doğukan Ulaç, the triumphant male swimmer, hinted that this year's race felt somewhat smoother compared to the challenges of the past.

And at the crest of the women's triumph, Burcunaz Narin radiated joy, elated to have claimed the top spot in her category.

This epic swim saga began its journey in 1989, orchestrated by the Turkish National Olympic Committee (TMOK) with the support of the International Olympic Committee.

A mere 68 swimmers took the plunge, seeding the legacy of the Bosphorus Cross-Continental Swim Race.

Fast forward to 2022, and the event emerged as a global gathering, uniting nearly 2,500 swimmers from over 50 nations.

Since 2010, a special tradition has bloomed, as finishers of the race receive the coveted "Continental Swimmer" certificate.

This event's glory also transcends borders; in 2016, it was named "Open Water Swimming Event of the Year" by the World Open Water Swimming Association (WOWSA), and in 2019, it clinched the top spot in the "Top 100 Open Water Swims in the World" list.