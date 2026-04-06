Deontay Wilder returned to the O2 Arena for his 50th professional fight and delivered a dramatic, hard-hitting split-decision victory over British veteran Derek Chisora on April 4, 2026, immediately setting his sights on a long-rumored showdown with Anthony Joshua.

The night offered a chaotic, action-packed heavyweight spectacle, blending the possibility of Chisora’s farewell with Wilder’s declaration that he remains a top-tier force in the division.

Promoted under “100” to mark the combined 50th fights for both men, the bout delivered nonstop action.

Wilder, 6-foot-7 from Alabama and known as the “Bronze Bomber,” relied on his powerful right hand, while Chisora, a durable London favorite, pressed forward relentlessly.

The early rounds saw Wilder wobble Chisora with uppercuts and right hands, countered by Chisora’s aggressive flurries. Round 8 became pivotal as Wilder landed a devastating right that sent Chisora reeling into the ropes.

The referee deducted a point from Wilder for pushing Chisora through the ropes during the sequence, one of several tense moments across a back-and-forth contest that included multiple knockdowns in rounds 2, 5, and 8, and relentless toe-to-toe exchanges through round 11.

The fight ended with a split-decision win for Wilder: 115-111 and 115-113 on two cards in his favor, and 115-112 for Chisora.

The bout was widely hailed as brutal, exhilarating, and exactly the heavyweight spectacle fans craved.

Chisora, who appeared to signal retirement, walked away acknowledging the home crowd: “I know why I lost the fight... United Kingdom, I really appreciate you,” hinting at a career finale for the veteran Londoner.

Wilder’s statement and the Joshua callout

At 40, Wilder’s win is a statement after recent losses to Joseph Parker and a trilogy defeat against Tyson Fury. Post-fight, he told reporters: “I’m ready for whoever, long as these guys are in the heavyweight division, I am here. You can call me Mr Clean, because I want to clean up the whole division.”

As Wilder exited the ring, he confronted Anthony Joshua, who was ringside supporting Chisora.

The two exchanged a fist bump, and Wilder declared, “Let’s do it” and “Now let’s get it on,” igniting immediate speculation about a blockbuster heavyweight matchup. Joshua, 36, remained silent but attentive, with promoter Eddie Hearn later confirming the fight would be “no problem” if pursued.

Why this fight matters

A Wilder-Joshua bout has lingered as a dream clash for years.

Wilder, former WBC champion, and Joshua, former unified champion with an Olympic gold medal, both remain fan-friendly figures capable of generating massive pay-per-view interest.

Joshua’s last fight was a knockout over Jake Paul in December 2025, shortly before he survived a tragic car accident in Nigeria.

Meanwhile, the heavyweight division continues to shift, with Tyson Fury set to return against Arslanbek Makhmudov and Oleksandr Usyk holding current titles.