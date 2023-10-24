In a grand gesture of empowerment and unity, the 100th Anniversary Republic Women's Run is set to take place on the Yavuz Sultan Selim Bridge in Istanbul on Sunday.

This unique event is exclusively for women, and it imparts a powerful message: "The Republic and Women, Together Strong."

The Yavuz Sultan Selim Bridge will host its first-ever pedestrian event, making this occasion even more special.

Those eager to participate in this historic run can register on the official website, "cumhuriyetkadinlarikosusu.com."

The event boasts a total prize purse of TL 225,000 ($8,000) for the top finishers.

The run will span 5 kilometers (3.1 miles), commencing at 9 a.m., starting from the European part of the city and crossing over to the Asian part via the iconic bridge.

It is not just a run; it is a monumental journey, symbolizing the unity and strength of women. What is even more remarkable is the charitable aspect of the event.

Through contributions from generous sponsors, funds will be raised for organizations such as Darüşşafaka, Toplum Gönüllüleri (TOG), Tüvana Okuma Istekli Çocuk Eğitim Vakfı (TOÇEV), Türk Eğitim Derneği (TED), Türkiye Atletizm Vakfı, and Yanındayız Derneği.

The director general of ICA, Serhat Soğukpınar, could not hide his enthusiasm as he said: "Celebrating the 100th year of our Republic on the Yavuz Sultan Selim Bridge alongside the heroic women of this land fills us with indescribable pride. We will carry the message 'The Republic and Women, Together Strong' from Istanbul to the world through our women. Celebrating our Republic's 100th year with the strong steps, love, enthusiasm, and hope of our women through this run will be an unforgettable honor for ICA."