Tiger Woods’ latest setback has unfolded not on a fairway, but on a Florida roadside, where newly released police bodycam footage offers a raw, unfiltered look at the moments following his crash and arrest.

The 15-time major champion was involved in a single-vehicle accident on Jupiter Island last week, escaping without injury after his Range Rover clipped a trailer and flipped onto its side.

What followed, captured in detail by the Martin County Sheriff’s Office, paints a troubling picture of distraction, confusion and legal jeopardy for one of golf’s most iconic figures.

In the footage, Tiger Woods is seen on his knees near the crash site, wearing sunglasses as officers assess his condition.

He calmly describes the moment of impact: he had glanced down at his phone before hearing a sudden “boom.” The other driver, towing a trailer, told officers he had been stationary when Woods collided with the rear of his vehicle.

Moments later, Woods is heard wrapping up a phone call. As an officer asks him to remain at the scene, he responds, “I was just talking to the president,” though it remains unclear whether he was referring to Donald Trump.

The president later confirmed the two are close, describing Woods as “an amazing person” while expressing sympathy following the crash.

The footage then shifts to a series of field sobriety tests. Officers note signs of impairment, and during a search, two hydrocodone pills, a prescription opioid commonly used for severe pain, are found in Woods’ pocket. When questioned, Woods insists he had consumed no alcohol but acknowledged taking medication earlier that morning.

His condition, as detailed in the arrest report, raised red flags. Deputies observed slow movements, bloodshot eyes and difficulty maintaining balance. Despite a breathalyzer showing no alcohol, Woods refused a urinalysis test, leading officers to conclude he was under the influence of an unknown substance.

The arrest itself appears to catch him off guard. “I’m being arrested?” Woods asks, as he is handcuffed on the roadside. He is then informed that his faculties are impaired and he is being charged with driving under the influence, along with property damage and refusal to submit to testing.

Woods spent eight hours in jail before being released on bail. Court records show he has pleaded not guilty through his attorneys and requested a jury trial, skipping his initial court appearance.

The fallout extends beyond the courtroom. Days after the incident, Woods withdrew from contention for the upcoming Masters, a tournament he has won five times, and declined the opportunity to captain the United States at the 2027 Ryder Cup. Instead, he is stepping away from golf to focus on his health, with a judge granting permission for him to enter an intensive inpatient treatment program outside the United States.

This marks the fourth traffic-related incident involving Woods since 2009 and adds to a career repeatedly interrupted by injury and personal struggles, including the devastating 2021 crash that left him with multiple leg surgeries.