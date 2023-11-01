Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy are ushering in a new era for golf with the launch of TGL, a team-based golf league played over 15 holes that fuses a state-of-the-art simulator with real shots on a technology-enhanced green capable of adjusting contours based on the shot's requirements.

After a 14-month wait, and with just two months left until the inauguration of TGL at the newly constructed SoFi Center in Florida, the league has now unveiled the details of its format and operations.

Five out of the six four-person teams have been announced for major cities, including New York, Boston, Los Angeles, San Francisco and Atlanta.

The prime-time matchups, which will be broadcast on ESPN platforms (ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPN ), will feature two teams, each fielding three players per match.

The first nine holes will be referred to as "triples," featuring an alternate shot format for the three players, with a single point awarded for winning a hole and no carryovers in the case of a tie. The final six holes will be singles, with each team member playing two holes.

In the event of a tie, matches will go into overtime, similar to penalty kicks in soccer, with each player going head-to-head in a closest-to-the-pin competition.

A team victory is worth 2 points, while the losing team earns no points during regulation and 1 point if the match is decided in overtime.

All teams will face each other during the regular season, with the top four progressing to the playoffs.

TGL is set to debut on Jan. 9 and will conclude its season before the Masters.

Mike McCarley, founder and CEO of TMRW Sports, the entity behind TGL, emphasized the pioneering nature of the league's concept, combining centuries of golf tradition with groundbreaking technology in a new and unprecedented way.

The 15-hole format, a mix of alternate shots and singles, along with the unique scoring system, is unlike anything previously seen in golf. McCarley explained that the idea resulted from extensive brainstorming involving himself, Woods, McIlroy and their management teams.

Woods advocated for the alternate shot format to add a strategic dimension to the game, especially given that the players will be equipped with microphones.

In terms of actual competition, it all starts with a tee shot from either of two designated areas, 35 yards or 20 yards away from a colossal 64-foot by 46-foot screen, approximately 20 times larger than a standard simulator.

The ball must stay in the air for half a second before making contact with the massive screen to record and simulate the shot's data.

Subsequent shots toward the massive screen will be played from either real fairway grass, rough, or sand, depending on the accuracy of the initial tee shot.

Once players approach within 50 yards, they will make real shots at a green complex that is larger than four basketball courts.

This 3,800-square-foot green includes three virtual greens, each measuring 15 feet by 27 feet, allowing the green's slope to be adjusted to add variety.

It's important to note that the players will not be emulating renowned golf courses like Pebble Beach or Riviera; top golf course designers have contributed to designing these unique holes.

The SoFi Center, situated at Palm Beach State College in Florida, is a 250,000-square-foot arena with a 75-foot-high apex. It can accommodate around 1,600 spectators, and the "course" is roughly the size of a football field.

On Tuesday, Justin Thomas was the first player to be assigned to a team – Atlanta Drive GC. Additional player announcements are anticipated by the end of the week, with one team yet to be revealed.

Player assignments are projected to have regional affiliations in addition to fitting into their tour schedules. For instance, McIlroy will be participating in consecutive weeks in Dubai starting the week of the league's launch.

Crucial to TGL's success was securing a television contract with ESPN, allowing for extensive cross-promotion. ESPN is planning a promotional show on Dec. 30.

The objective is to have matches last approximately as long as a basketball game, with most matches (including the possibility of doubleheaders) scheduled for prime time on Tuesdays.

Further details, including prize money and any additional innovations for the competition, are yet to be announced.