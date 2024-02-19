At the Doha World Championships on Sunday, an Israeli medalist experienced a disappointing end when she was booed by the crowd, overshadowing some remarkable performances in the pool, including Sarah Sjostrom's third consecutive 50-meter freestyle world title win.

Anastasia Gorbenko won silver in the women's 400-meter individual medley, but her joy was marred by a chorus of boos from the spectators. The boos were so loud that they drowned out her post-race interview with the floor presenter.

The jeers continued as Gorbenko left the Aspire Dome pool and she was booed again at the medal ceremony, though there was also applause. Briton Freya Constance Colbert won the race.

The presence of Israeli swimmers at the championships has drawn criticism from some Qatari media outlets and pro-Palestine groups amid Israel's relentless military campaign in Gaza in response to Hamas' Oct. 7 incursion on southern Israel.

Gorbenko said she had been booed multiple times during the week and it had affected her emotionally.

"I'm here to represent my country ... And I'm doing this with the Israeli flag, and I'm proud of that. And whoever doesn't like it, it's just not my problem," the 20-year-old told reporters.

Swimming's global governing body, World Aquatics, declined to comment.

Politics infused the event in Doha, where Belarusian swimmers competed as neutrals due to restrictions imposed on their athletes and Russians, stemming from Russia's invasion of Ukraine – which Moscow called a "special military operation."

Russia's swimming federation called the restrictions unacceptable, and none of the country's swimmers competed.

The boycott further weakened the competition, with Doha snubbed by several top swimmers due to its unusual scheduling in the lead-up to the Paris Olympics in July and August.

Swede Sjostrom, however, gave the event a much-needed boost.

The world record holder showed she will be the woman to beat for the Olympic 50-meter freestyle gold by rocketing to the title with a blazing time of 23.69, the fourth fastest in history.

"That was amazing. I'm super happy that I was able to swim so fast ... I came here with confidence that I did a really good time yesterday," said Sjostrom, who beat American silver medalist Kate Douglass by more than two-tenths of a second.

"So it gives me a lot of confidence coming up to Paris."