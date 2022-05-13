The 4th World Nomad Games, with the participation of more than 3,000 from over 100 countries, will be held at Iznik, in western Turkey’s Bursa from Sept. 29 to Oct. 2.

Details of the event, which will return after a two-year hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic, were announced at a meet-the-press event in Ankara Friday.

Youth and Sports Minister Muharrem Kasapoğlu, World Ethnosport Confederation President Bilal Erdoğan, Organization of Turkic States Secretary-General Baghdad Amreyev, World Nomad Games Organization Committee President Hakan Kazancı and Justice and Development Part (AK Party) Bursa Deputy Ahmet Kılıç attended the media event.

Speaking at the program, Minister Kasapoğlu said this year’s Games will set a milestone in Turkey’s sports and sports tourism sector.

“Traditional sports have garnered significant following both in our country and in the international arena within a very short time.”

“Traditional sports are a common heritage for the Turkish world. From that perspective, the World Nomad Games holds a special place for us,” he said.

World Ethnosport Confederation President Bilal Erdoğan said that since the establishment of the confederation, it has worked to raise awareness, and popularize and revive traditional sports around the world.

He underlined the importance of holding the games in Iznik, one of the earliest capitals of the Ottoman Empire.

“Despite its deep-rooted history, Iznik may have been overlooked. I hope the World Nomad Games brings back the world’s focus (on the city)," he said.

Bursa deputy, Ahmet Kılıç said the 4th World Nomad Games will make significant contributions to Bursa’s international brand value.

“Our city has also been declared the Cultural Capital of the Turkish World this year. It will host various international programs to celebrate the occasion,” he said.

“The World Nomad Games is not just about sports, it is a great cultural event as well, showcasing our heritage that makes us who we are.”

He hoped that the sports facilities built to host the Games will play an important role in the spread and further development of traditional sports in Bursa.

“We continue working on an area of nearly 600,000 square meters in Çakırca, Iznik. The groundwork and infrastructure will be completed by next month and installations of the superstructure will begin,” he added.