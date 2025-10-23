Türkiye Skateboarding Federation President Fahrettin Yıldız has helped turn a niche passion into one of the country’s fastest-growing sports.

With fresh energy, new facilities and an ambitious vision, Yıldız says his goal is clear – to put Turkish skaters and roller athletes on the world stage

Speaking in Karaman, where he attended a sporting event, Yıldız detailed how the federation’s first year has already reshaped the landscape of skateboarding and roller sports in Türkiye.

“We’ve organized 58 activities in the past year and expanded the number of registered clubs from 22 to 128,” he said.

Karaman now boasts an international-standard roller skating track, a model for other provinces aiming to build similar facilities.

The federation’s next challenge, Yıldız noted, is addressing the shortage of qualified coaches.

“Children are eager and enthusiastic, but we need trained instructors to guide them properly. That’s our biggest gap right now,” he added.

To fill that void, the federation has launched coaching programs and plans to open new courses soon to develop second-tier trainers.

“We want to ensure that wherever a child straps on skates in Türkiye, there’s someone qualified to teach them,” Yıldız said.

Building foundations

Interest is surging at every level – from local municipalities to universities.

The federation has already established representatives in 79 provinces, signaling growing national reach.

Several universities’ sports science faculties have now introduced skateboarding and roller skating as elective courses, a development Yıldız called “crucial for the long-term growth and professionalization of the sport.”

Encouraging children to join competitions is another priority. “We’re talking to municipalities and private organizations to build more skate and roller tracks,” Yıldız said. “We want to bring kids from playgrounds to proper competition arenas.”

Global vision

Yıldız’s ambitions stretch far beyond Türkiye’s borders. “We’re focused on success – nothing less,” he said.

The federation plans to send national skateboarders to the upcoming World Championships in Japan and hopes to secure qualification for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

“We want skateboarding to become a sport where Türkiye competes for Olympic quotas,” he said.

Roller sports, too, are gaining ground. The national team recently competed in the World Championships in China with three athletes – a modest start, but one that opened eyes. “We saw the quality and potential of other nations,” Yıldız said. “But in a few years, we’ll be standing shoulder to shoulder with them.”

The federation is already laying the groundwork for that next leap.

In November, Karaman will host a joint training camp for both athletes and coaches, part of a broader strategy to strengthen Türkiye’s competitive edge.

For Yıldız, every training session, every new track, and every young athlete represents a step toward a larger dream – seeing Turkish skaters make noise on the world stage.

“We want athletes who can turn heads globally,” he said. “Our goal is not just participation, but performance – real success that puts Türkiye’s name among the best.”