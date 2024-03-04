Ağrı's young skiers are training in the snowy mountains to achieve success in the Cross-Country Skiing Türkiye Championship and to be selected for the national team.

In the city, which has raised successful athletes in many disciplines, including cross-country skiing, young talent receives training under the Youth and Sports Provincial Directorate.

Children who are part of the development ranks at the directorate are taken to the snowy mountains of Eleşkirt district for training on certain days of the week due to the snow melting early in the city center this year.

Here, under the coordination of their coach Hamza Dursun, the children complete technical, strength and speed training.

Aspiring to succeed and wear the national jersey, the athletes train rigorously on the snowy, steep slopes in preparation for the Cross-Country Skiing Türkiye Championship.

The athletes' challenging training was captured in drone footage.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency (AA) about the athletes' training, coach Erhan Dursun highlighted the city's abundance of successful skiers.

Dursun emphasized the talent of the child athletes and their dedication to improvement, stating: "We have around 60 cross-country skiing athletes in our program, and I am confident that we will see the results in three or four years. Although our athletes are young, I believe many future champions will emerge from this group. We are currently preparing for the Türkiye Championship in Erzurum and the national team selections for 2025."

He also noted that the young athletes in their program are inspired by the success of past athletes.

Due to the limited snowfall in the city in recent years, they train in the snowy mountains of the Eleşkirt district.

"We will need to train here two or three days a week until the competition. This year, most provinces in Türkiye have little to no snow, and there is no snow in Europe either. Competitions are relying on artificial snow. Despite these challenges, we are making the best of the situation, thanks to the support from our Youth and Sports Provincial Directorate. Our training infrastructure is excellent, and our coach, Hamza Dursun, is very skilled. I am confident that Hamza will bring success to Ağrı in cross-country skiing," he said.

Hamza Üregil, who began skiing two years ago, has already secured three medals.

Mehmet Yüce, inspired by his brother, is determined to earn a spot on the national team.

Sıla Aydın, aspiring to join the national team and pursue a university education, shared, "My father encouraged me to start skiing, and I met coach Leyla, who was a friend of his. We aim to excel at the Türkiye Championship."