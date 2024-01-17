High in the snowy landscapes of Hakkari's Yüksekova district, a dedicated group of ski team athletes is gearing up for the Türkiye Skiing Qualification competition, set to draw in around 700 athletes from various provinces.

In a district where recent investments and support have led to an increase in facilities, these cross-country ski athletes, some proudly donning the national jersey, have already secured notable successes in both national and international competitions.

Having clinched championships individually and as a team in numerous competitions last year, the Yüksekova athletes now set their sights on making an impact in the upcoming Türkiye Skiing Qualification event, beginning tomorrow in their district.

Training on the 2.5-kilometer (1.55-mile) track in the village of Kamışlı, amid temperatures below freezing and over a meter of snow, they are poised to compete against the influx of athletes converging from all corners of the country.

Skiing national team coach Fikret Ören expressed excitement about the competition taking place in their district, expecting participation from approximately 700 athletes representing various provinces.

Ören highlighted the significance of the event in promoting their district and praised the favorable track and snow conditions, with nearly a meter of snow covering the area.

Inviting all Yüksekova residents to witness the races, Ören wished success to the 60 local athletes who will be part of the intense competition on Jan. 18-19.

National athlete Nujin Eskidede, who delved into cross-country skiing 3.5 years ago, expressed her passion for the sport.

Emphasizing that Yüksekova is among the most suitable places for skiing, Eskidede conveyed her pride in hosting such a significant competition, contributing to the cultural exposure of their district.

She revealed her ambition to participate in the Olympics after the world championship, having already secured Turkish accolades, aiming to bring further honor to her district.

Havin Aslan, another seasoned athlete with five years of cross-country skiing experience, shed light on the challenging conditions they face during training, enduring temperatures as low as 10 degrees Celsius below zero (14 degrees Fahrenheit) in the high-altitude environment.

Despite the difficulties, Aslan shared their joy in hosting competitors and expressed gratitude for the opportunity to showcase their district's capabilities on the sporting stage.