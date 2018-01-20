1 child killed, 5 injured in YPG terror attack in Syria's Al-Bab

The PKK-affiliated People's Protection Units (YPG) terrorist group based in Syria's Afrin district attacked civilians in the Al-Bab city of northern Aleppo, killing a 10-year-old child and injuring five others from the same family, according to a Syrian civil defense official.

Abu Selim told Anadolu Agency that the attack occurred in a tent area hosting displaced civilians, located 150 meters from a hospital.

"The attack occurred at around 7.30 p.m. local time [1630GMT]. A 10-year-old child was burned to death. Five people from the same family, two of whom are in life-threatening condition, were injured. The wounded were taken to hospital," Selim said.

Syrian the Democratic Union Party (PYD) and its armed-wing YPG are the Syrian affiliates of the PKK terrorist group.

Abu Ismail, a commander of the Free Syrian Army that provides security in Al-Bab, told Anadolu Agency that the PYD/YPG terrorists had used artilleries or rockets fired 10 kilometers (6 miles) west of the city.

Earlier in the day, the terrorist organization targeted a hospital in the Azaz district of Aleppo near the Turkish-Syrian border. A woman treated in the psychiatric hospital was reportedly killed and 14 others injured in the attack.

The PYD/YGP terrorists have been attacking Azaz from time to time since the city was liberated by the Turkey-backed Euphrates Shield forces last year.

Turkey's successful seven-month Operation Euphrates Shield ended in March 2017 clearing 2,000 square kilometers (772 square miles) area of Daesh in northern Syria.

The PKK, which is listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and EU, has waged a terror campaign against Turkey for more than 30 years, leading to the deaths of more than 40,000 security forces members and civilians.

More than 1,200 security personnel have been martyred since July 2015 alone when the group resumed its armed campaign against the Turkish state following a fragile cease-fire.