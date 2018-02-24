Fresh strikes hit Syria's Ghouta after UN delays truce vote

Assad carries out massacre of the century in E Ghouta

Airstrikes and rocket fire hit the Syrian opposition enclave of eastern Ghouta for a seventh straight day on Saturday after the United Nations again delayed a vote on a ceasefire.

The Assad regime launched a devastating bombardment of the enclave just outside capital Damascus last Sunday that has now killed at least 500 civilians in seven days, 121 of them children, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

Deadly new strikes hit the enclave as the U.N. Security Council prepared to vote on a ceasefire resolution, while more bodies were recovered from the rubble from previous raids, the monitor said.

The Britain-based monitor of the war previously said three civilians were killed and 12 wounded in Russian airstrikes on the eastern Ghouta town of Harasta early Saturday.

Moscow, which intervened militarily in support of its Damascus ally in 2015, has denied any direct involvement in the eastern Ghouta bombardment.

The Observatory relies on a network of sources inside Syria and says it determines whose planes carry out raids according to type, location, flight patterns and munitions used.

U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday said Russia's recent actions in Syria were a "disgrace."

Friday's civilian death toll in the enclave -- under siege by the Syrian regime army since 2013 -- totaled 41, including 17 children, according to the Observatory.

The U.N. Security Council had been due to hold a vote on Friday on a resolution calling for a month-long ceasefire to allow aid deliveries and the evacuation of seriously wounded civilians.

But the vote was postponed until 5:00 p.m. GMT on Saturday as Western powers bickered with Russia over the wording.

Russia has been pressing for a negotiated withdrawal of opposition fighters and their families like the one that saw the regime retake full control of second city Aleppo in December 2016.

World leaders have expressed outrage at the plight of civilians in eastern Ghouta, which U.N. chief Antonio Guterres called "hell on earth," but have so far been powerless to halt the bloodshed.

The enclave is completely surrounded by government-controlled territory and its 400,000 residents are unwilling or unable to flee the deadly siege.