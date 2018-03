A convoy delivering desperately needed aid to an embattled Syrian rebel enclave on Monday cut short its mission and left the area amid regime shelling, the United Nations said.

The UN's refugee agency UNHCR said the aid convoy had been in the town of Douma in the Eastern Ghouta region for nearly nine hours.

"We delivered as much as we could amidst shelling," UNHCR's Syria representative Sajjad Malik said in a tweet. "Civilians are caught in a tragic situation."