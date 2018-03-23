37 civilians burn to death in Syria's eastern Ghouta after regime attack

At least 37 civilians burned to death in an attack on a shelter by Assad regime forces and its supporters in Syria's eastern Ghouta, the Anadolu Agency said Friday citing the White Helmets.

The attack targeted a shelter in eastern Ghouta's Arbin neighborhood, the White Helmets reportedly said, adding that regime fighter jets used "Napalm" bombs.

Numerous children and women were among the civilian victims according to initial findings, the Syrian civil defense group said, underlining that the death toll could rise.

Due to the intense air bombings by the regime and its supporters, civilians in eastern Ghouta cannot leave their shelters.

The Assad regime intensified its attacks on February 19 in order to fully take control of the opposition-held town, and launched a ground operation on March 3.

Around 400,000 citizens of opposition-held eastern Ghouta have been living under regime blockade for the past five years.

On Feb. 24, the U.N. Security Council unanimously adopted Resolution 2401, which calls for a month-long ceasefire in Syria, especially eastern Ghouta, to allow the delivery of humanitarian aid. However the regime has continued attacks and blocked delivery of international aid.