State Dept. says 'not aware of' decision to pull out from Syria

The U.S. State Department spokesperson said Thursday that it was not informed about any decision on withdrawing troops from Syria after President Donald Trump said the U.S. will be pulling out of the country very soon.

Speaking at a press briefing, Spokeswoman Heather Nauert said that she was not aware of any policy determination to pull the U.S. troops out of Syria.

She also declined to comment further, saying she had not heard Trump's comments yet.

Trump said at an event in Ohio that the U.S. will withdraw its troops from Syria very soon and let other people take care of it.

"We'll be coming out of Syria very soon. Let the other people take care of it now ... We're going to have 100 percent of the caliphate, as they call it, sometimes referred to as land. We're taking it all back."

Trump's comments came amid talks between Turkish and U.S. officials over deciding a roadmap for Manbij, including the withdrawal of the PKK terrorist group's Syrian affiliate People's Protection Units (YPG) and the return of U.S. weapons provided to the terror group.