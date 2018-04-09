No symptoms of chemical poisoning in patients in Syria's Douma, Russia says

At least 70 killed in Assad regime's chemical attack on civilians in Syria's Douma

US condemns chemical gas attack in Syria's Douma, slams Russia for supporting Assad

The Russian military said Monday that military medics did not find any symptoms of chemical poisoning in patients in Syria's Douma.

The defense ministry said Russian military medics had examined patients in a hospital in Douma and found no traces of a chemical attack, according to Interfax news agency.

The statement comes after President Vladimir Putin warned against speculation and "provocation" over the chemical weapons attack in Douma.

Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov earlier in the day had also warned that "making any deductions is wrong and dangerous" over the apparent poison gas attack.

Peskov suggested that the opposition could have staged the attack themselves to pin the blame on Damascus.

Assad regime forces struck targets in the Damascus suburb's Douma district on Saturday midnight using a poisonous gas, which left at least 78 civilians dead, according to the White Helmets, a local civil defense agency.

On Feb. 24, the U.N. Security Council unanimously adopted Resolution 2401 which called for a month-long cease-fire in Syria, especially in Eastern Ghouta to allow the delivery of humanitarian aid.

Despite the resolution, the regime and its allies early this month launched a major ground offensive backed by Russian air power aimed at capturing opposition-held parts of Eastern Ghouta.

Home to some 400,000 people, the suburb has remained the target of a crippling regime siege for the last five years.

Earlier this month, a UN commission of inquiry released a report accusing the regime of committing war crimes in Eastern Ghouta, including the use of chemical weapons against civilians.