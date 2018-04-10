Russian foreign ministry deputy head to meet with Israeli ambassador on Syria

The Deputy Head of the Russian Foreign Ministry and Russia's special envoy for the Middle East and North Africa Mikhail Bogdanov will hold talks on Tuesday with the Israeli Ambassador in Moscow Harry Koren over the situation in Syria.

"We are simply inviting [him] to talk about Syria and the situation as it evolves," Bogdanov told reporters, adding that the tension in Gaza is also on the agenda.

Commenting on the question of whether the strike by the Israeli army on the base in Syria will be discussed, the diplomat said: "We will discuss everything."

"The events in the Middle East are highly dynamic and require constant joint assessments and forecasts to prevent further escalation and to instead look for ways to de-escalate and normalize the situation," he added.

The missile strike at T4 airbase in the Syrian province of Homs occurred Monday. According to Syrian media, the attack killed 14 people, including Iranians. The Russian Defense Ministry said that two F-15 fighters of the Israeli Air Force had struck the base. Three missiles hit the target and the remaining five were shot down.

The political leadership and the army command of Israel do not confirm or deny involvement in the attack on the T-4 airfield, which two months ago was the target of another Israeli bombardment as the alleged location of the Iranian drones.