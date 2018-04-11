'Get ready Russia' US President Trump signals missile strike in Syria

In a provocative tweet, U.S. President Donald Trump mocked Russia's recent warning on responding to any attack targeting the regime, declaring that missiles "will be coming" and blasting Moscow for standing by Bashar Assad, the usual suspect of the alleged chemical attack in Syria's Douma.

"Russia vows to shoot down any and all missiles fired at Syria. Get ready Russia, because they will be coming, nice and new and 'smart!' You shouldn't be partners with a Gas Killing Animal who kills his people and enjoys it!" Trump wrote in a post on Twitter.

Our relationship with Russia is worse now than it has ever been, and that includes the Cold War. There is no reason for this. Russia needs us to help with their economy, something that would be very easy to do, and we need all nations to work together. Stop the arms race? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 11, 2018

Local sources and NGO's working in the area said that at least 70 people were killed and dozens of others were injured in Saturday's alleged chemical attack by Assad regime forces in the eastern Ghouta town of Douma near Syria's Damascus. Neighboring Turkey, the U.S., the U.K., France, Germany and have blamed Assad regime for the attack, which is denied by Russia and the regime.

In response to Trump's statement, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Maria Zakharova said: "Smart missiles should fly toward terrorists, not legal governments." She added that a strike could be attempt to destroy evidence of alleged chemical attack on ground in Syria.

The World Health Organization reported Wednesday that 500 Syrian patients treated after Saturday's attack on the city of Douma showed signs of suffering from a toxic chemical attack.