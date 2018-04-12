No 'final decision' has been made on Syria at national security team meeting: White House

Germany won't join Syria strike as Trump seems to flip-flop on military action

U.S. President Donald Trump has not yet made his "final decision" on how to respond to an alleged chemical weapons attack in Syria, the White House said Thursday after he met with his top national security advisors.

"We are continuing to assess intelligence and are engaged in conversation with our partners and allies," White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said.

Trump will confer with French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Theresa May later in the day on the action the allies might take, Sanders added.

The White House announcement came after May held an emergency cabinet meeting on the situation in Syria, where dozens of people were killed last weekend in a suspected toxic gas attack on Douma, the largest town in a former rebel stronghold outside Damascus.

Downing Street said May's top ministers had agreed on the "need to take action," despite polls showing the British public remains wary of military intervention.

Moscow has warned against any escalation that could trigger a conflict between the United States and Russia, and has called for an emergency U.N. Security Council meeting on Friday.

In Washington, Trump said earlier Thursday that a decision would come "fairly soon," though he equivocated in his tweets on the timing of any military strikes.

A French frigate, British Royal Navy submarines laden with cruise missiles and the USS Donald Cook, an American destroyer equipped with Tomahawk land attack missiles, have all moved into range of Syria's coast.

U.S. officials have refused to rule out direct military engagement with Russia, with the White House saying "all options are on the table."

But a special hotline for the U.S. and Russian militaries to communicate about operations in Syria is active and being used by both sides, Moscow said Thursday.